MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian corporate bond markets will see a broad swath of investors joining the fray in the coming days with liquidity conditions easing through the Reserve Bank of India's cash reserve ratio cut and open market operations to buy bonds.

Investors are buying in a show of confidence that inflation in India will come down gradually, with bets being placed on a rate cut in the mid-quarter policy review in March.

"People are beginning to start taking risk as the cash squeeze is easing," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said.

Rural Electrification Corp (REC) has lined up a five year bond offering, traders said. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Piramal Healthcare are also looking at offerings, traders said.

Housing Development Finance Corp, India's top mortgage lender, National Housing Bank and Infrastructure Development Finance Co. among other regular issuers are also scouting for funds.

India cut cash reserve requirements for banks by 50 basis points to ease tight liquidity conditions, but kept its key policy rate unchanged signaling it was still uncomfortable with core inflation remaining stubbornly high. [ID: nL4E8CO3P5]

Repo borrowings pulled back below 1 trillion rupees for the first time in a month, after open market operation infused liquidity. The CRR cut also injected about 320 billion rupees into the banking system.

CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

Banks borrowed 987.6 billion rupees on Monday, lower than 1.13 trillion rupees borrowed from the RBI's repo auction under the liquidity adjustment facility on Friday.

"Issuers are in the market and people are waiting for rates to cool off more," said Ajay Manglunia, senior vice-president at Edelweiss Securities.

"Once rates stabilise, lot of corporates will start launching," he added.

In the week to Feb. 3, the yield on the benchmark 10-year corporate bond fell 2 basis points to 9.32 percent.

On Friday, the spread between the 10-year corporate bond and federal government bond narrowed marginally to 83.93 basis points from 88.68 basis points at previous close. (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)