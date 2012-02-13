MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian corporate borrowers are likely to tap bond markets with issues tailored to foreign investors, ahead of the expiry of auctioned limits which allow them to buy such debt.

Foreign investor bond limits, which were auctioned in end- November by the capital market regulator, entitling foreign institutional investors (FII) to buy up to $5 billion in corporate debt, will get exhausted in end-February.

"The market is on track to digest investment-grade supply, with elevated foreign investor interest," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank.

Issuers are likely to tailor issuances to FII preferences with a swathe of issuances in shorter tenor bonds and zero coupon bonds till the end of the month, traders said.

"We will see 18 to 36-month deals and demand will continue from an FII perspective as well as with a view that rates are peaking out," a senior trader with a mutual fund said.

Traders expect to see zero coupon bond issuances or coupons compounded and payable on maturity, so that foreign investors can avoid payment of withholding tax.

Foreign investors pay withholding tax of as much as 20 percent, depending on the tax treaty India holds with the corresponding country. A similar tax is applicable in many countries, including Indonesia and South Korea.

Investor demand for corporate paper is also picking up on hopes that inflation in India will come down gradually, with bets being placed on a rate cut in the mid-quarter policy review in March.

"Inflation data to be released on Tuesday is seen lower than 7 percent, increasing chances of a rate action in the coming policy. Corporate bond yields have gradually started factoring a rate cut, making it attractive for issuers to borrow," said Ashish Agarwal, executive director, AK Capital.

The headline inflation rate, based on wholesale prices, may have fallen to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent in December, a Reuters poll showed.

In the week to Feb. 10, the yield on the benchmark 10-year corporate bond fell 10 basis points to 9.22 percent.

On Friday, the spread between the 10-year corporate bond and federal government bond widened to 81.18 basis points from 75.79 basis points at previous close.

Steel Authority of India and Tube Investments of India are in the market looking to raise funds, besides a whole host of regular issuers like Housing Development Finance Corp, EXIM and Infrastructure Development Finance Co..

