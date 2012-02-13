MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian corporate borrowers
are likely to tap bond markets with issues tailored to foreign
investors, ahead of the expiry of auctioned limits which allow
them to buy such debt.
Foreign investor bond limits, which were auctioned in end-
November by the capital market regulator, entitling foreign
institutional investors (FII) to buy up to $5 billion in
corporate debt, will get exhausted in
end-February.
"The market is on track to digest investment-grade supply,
with elevated foreign investor interest," said a senior dealer
with a foreign bank.
Issuers are likely to tailor issuances to FII preferences
with a swathe of issuances in shorter tenor bonds and zero
coupon bonds till the end of the month, traders said.
"We will see 18 to 36-month deals and demand will continue
from an FII perspective as well as with a view that rates are
peaking out," a senior trader with a mutual fund said.
Traders expect to see zero coupon bond issuances or coupons
compounded and payable on maturity, so that foreign investors
can avoid payment of withholding tax.
Foreign investors pay withholding tax of as much as 20
percent, depending on the tax treaty India holds with the
corresponding country. A similar tax is applicable in many
countries, including Indonesia and South Korea.
Investor demand for corporate paper is also picking up on
hopes that inflation in India will come down gradually, with
bets being placed on a rate cut in the mid-quarter policy review
in March.
"Inflation data to be released on Tuesday is seen lower than
7 percent, increasing chances of a rate action in the coming
policy. Corporate bond yields have gradually started factoring a
rate cut, making it attractive for issuers to borrow," said
Ashish Agarwal, executive director, AK Capital.
The headline inflation rate, based on wholesale
prices, may have fallen to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January
from 7.47 percent in December, a Reuters poll showed.
In the week to Feb. 10, the yield on the benchmark 10-year
corporate bond fell 10 basis points to 9.22 percent.
On Friday, the spread between the 10-year corporate bond and
federal government bond widened to 81.18 basis points from 75.79
basis points at previous close.
Steel Authority of India and Tube Investments of
India are in the market looking to raise funds,
besides a whole host of regular issuers like Housing Development
Finance Corp, EXIM and Infrastructure Development
Finance Co..
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar)