By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Feb 21 Indian corporate borrowers will sell shorter-dated paper aimed at foreign investors to secure cheap financing, ahead of the expiry of auctioned limits which allow them to buy such debt. Data from India's stock market regulator on Wednesday showed that unused foreign institutional investor (FII) limit for non-infrastructure corporate bonds stood at 245.42 billion rupees ($4.97 billion) as of Jan. 31. The limit, if not used, will expire at the end of the month. "Deals are being structured for FIIs in the commercial paper segment and shorter-end bonds," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said. Issuers like Indian Oil Corp and state-run Power Finance Corp are some of the rare issuers looking to borrow in the CP segment. Bhushan Steel, State-run Power Grid Corp of India , Housing Development Finance Corp, EXIM, National Housing Board and Infrastructure Development Finance Co are some of the issuers in the market. India's Rural Electrification Corp plans to raise up to 30 billion rupees ($610 million) via tax-free bonds, two sources involved in the issue said. They are likely to hit the market in the first week of March. Given the high cut-off price at the auction, it is unlikely that investors will let their rights lapse, dealers said. For corporate non-infrastructure debt, the cutoff at the auction was 0.67 rupees, up sharply from 0.01 rupees for a similar-sized sale in April 2010. There may be a swathe of issuances in shorter tenor bonds and zero coupon bonds till the end of the month, traders said. Traders expect to see zero coupon bond issuances or coupons compounded and payable on maturity, so that foreign investors can avoid payment of withholding tax. Foreign investors pay withholding tax of as much as 20 percent, depending on the tax treaty India holds with the corresponding country. A similar tax is applicable in many countries, including Indonesia and South Korea. Some market participants, however, are less optimistic about demand, given the SEBI's recent restrictions on reinvestment. In January, SEBI said that if an investment matures or is redeemed, the foreign institution can reinvest the equivalent of the original allocation only twice before Jan. 2, 2014. Previously, they were allowed to reinvest the amount any number of times. Borrowers will be limited in the market given the tight cash conditions and high borrowing rates, said some traders. "I see limited corporate borrowers till there is a clarity on policy rates in March," said Manish Wadhawan, director and head of interest rates at HSBC. "Liquidity is key which remains tight." In the week to Feb. 17, the yield on the benchmark 10-year corporate bond was little moved to close at 9.23 percent from 9.22 percent in the previous week. On Friday, the spread between the 10-year corporate bond and federal government bond widened to 83.26 basis points from 82.47 basis points at previous close. (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)