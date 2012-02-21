By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Feb 21 Indian corporate borrowers
will sell shorter-dated paper aimed at foreign investors to
secure cheap financing, ahead of the expiry of auctioned limits
which allow them to buy such debt.
Data from India's stock market regulator on Wednesday showed
that unused foreign institutional investor (FII) limit for
non-infrastructure corporate bonds stood at 245.42 billion
rupees ($4.97 billion) as of Jan. 31.
The limit, if not used, will expire at the end of the month.
"Deals are being structured for FIIs in the commercial paper
segment and shorter-end bonds," a senior dealer with a foreign
bank said.
Issuers like Indian Oil Corp and state-run Power
Finance Corp are some of the rare issuers looking to
borrow in the CP segment.
Bhushan Steel, State-run Power Grid Corp of India
, Housing Development Finance Corp, EXIM,
National Housing Board and Infrastructure Development Finance Co
are some of the issuers in the market.
India's Rural Electrification Corp plans to raise
up to 30 billion rupees ($610 million) via tax-free bonds, two
sources involved in the issue said. They are likely to hit the
market in the first week of March.
Given the high cut-off price at the auction, it is unlikely
that investors will let their rights lapse, dealers said.
For corporate non-infrastructure debt, the cutoff at the
auction was 0.67 rupees, up sharply from 0.01 rupees for a
similar-sized sale in April 2010.
There may be a swathe of issuances in shorter tenor bonds
and zero coupon bonds till the end of the month, traders said.
Traders expect to see zero coupon bond issuances or coupons
compounded and payable on maturity, so that foreign investors
can avoid payment of withholding tax.
Foreign investors pay withholding tax of as much as 20
percent, depending on the tax treaty India holds with the
corresponding country. A similar tax is applicable in many
countries, including Indonesia and South Korea.
Some market participants, however, are less optimistic about
demand, given the SEBI's recent restrictions on reinvestment.
In January, SEBI said that if an investment matures or is
redeemed, the foreign institution can reinvest the equivalent of
the original allocation only twice before Jan. 2, 2014.
Previously, they were allowed to reinvest the amount any number
of times.
Borrowers will be limited in the market given the tight cash
conditions and high borrowing rates, said some traders.
"I see limited corporate borrowers till there is a clarity
on policy rates in March," said Manish Wadhawan, director and
head of interest rates at HSBC. "Liquidity is key which remains
tight."
In the week to Feb. 17, the yield on the benchmark 10-year
corporate bond was little moved to close at 9.23
percent from 9.22 percent in the previous week.
On Friday, the spread between the 10-year corporate bond and
federal government bond widened to 83.26 basis points from 82.47
basis points at previous close.
