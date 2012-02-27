By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian corporate debt markets may see a heavy deal pipeline in the week as several corporate issuers are waiting to borrow with the fiscal year drawing to a close. State-run transmission utility Power Grid Corp, Power Finance Corp and NHPC Ltd are among the prominent issuers who have issues opening this week. A large deal by state-owned utility Damodar Valley Corp to raise upto 44 billion rupees ($894.3 million) via bonds may also hit the market this week, traders said. "No one wants to wait till March to complete borrowing needs as liquidity will tighten more from here on advance tax outflows, inturn making funds more expensive," a senior dealer with a private sector bank said. Banks borrowed 1.79 trillion rupees at the Reserve Bank of India's repo auction under the liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, much higher than central bank's comfort level of a 600 billion rupees deficit. Demand from foreign investors, who have been a major source of demand over the past month, will also see appetite shrinking as their newly auctioned limits to buy corporate debt expire on Feb. 29, traders said. The bulk of the demand will now come from domestic issuers, they said. Most of the announced deals are in the longer tenures aimed at tapping demand from insurance funds, and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the biggest pension fund in India, traders said. Data from India's stock market regulator showed that unused foreign institutional investor (FII) limit for non-infrastructure corporate bonds stood at 245.42 billion rupees as of Jan. 31. A lot of tier-II issuances by banks are also in the pipeline which are likely to hurt investor interest in other corporate borrowings, traders said. State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur and Axis Bank are among banks who are borrowing funds through lower tier-II bonds, while other lenders like Yes Bank are in the pipeline to raise garner funds through this route. State Bank of Travancore is planning to raise 5 billion rupees via upper tier-II bonds. "Banks are also issuing tier-II bonds which will kill EPFO demand for other bonds," said Naveen Sharma, Fund Manager, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance. Pension funds have limits on how much exposure they can take on an issuer, so they prefer infrequent bank bonds over the regular issuers, traders said. In the week to Feb. 25, the yield on the benchmark 10-year corporate bond was 3 basis points higher at 9.26 percent from 9.23 percent at the previous week's close. On Friday, the spread between the 10-year corporate bond and federal government bond narrowed to 81.74 basis points from 83.52 basis points at previous close. ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)