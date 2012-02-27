By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian corporate debt
markets may see a heavy deal pipeline in the week as several
corporate issuers are waiting to borrow with the fiscal year
drawing to a close.
State-run transmission utility Power Grid Corp,
Power Finance Corp and NHPC Ltd are among
the prominent issuers who have issues opening this week.
A large deal by state-owned utility Damodar Valley Corp to
raise upto 44 billion rupees ($894.3 million) via bonds may also
hit the market this week, traders said.
"No one wants to wait till March to complete borrowing needs
as liquidity will tighten more from here on advance tax
outflows, inturn making funds more expensive," a senior dealer
with a private sector bank said.
Banks borrowed 1.79 trillion rupees at the Reserve Bank of
India's repo auction under the liquidity adjustment facility on
Monday, much higher than central bank's comfort level of a 600
billion rupees deficit.
Demand from foreign investors, who have been a major source
of demand over the past month, will also see appetite shrinking
as their newly auctioned limits to buy corporate debt expire on
Feb. 29, traders said.
The bulk of the demand will now come from domestic issuers,
they said.
Most of the announced deals are in the longer tenures aimed
at tapping demand from insurance funds, and the Employees'
Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the biggest pension fund in
India, traders said.
Data from India's stock market regulator showed that unused
foreign institutional investor (FII) limit for
non-infrastructure corporate bonds stood at 245.42 billion
rupees as of Jan. 31.
A lot of tier-II issuances by banks are also in the pipeline
which are likely to hurt investor interest in other corporate
borrowings, traders said.
State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur and Axis Bank
are among banks who are borrowing funds through lower
tier-II bonds, while other lenders like Yes Bank are
in the pipeline to raise garner funds through this route.
State Bank of Travancore is planning to raise 5
billion rupees via upper tier-II bonds.
"Banks are also issuing tier-II bonds which will kill EPFO
demand for other bonds," said Naveen Sharma, Fund Manager, Bajaj
Allianz Life Insurance.
Pension funds have limits on how much exposure they can take
on an issuer, so they prefer infrequent bank bonds over the
regular issuers, traders said.
In the week to Feb. 25, the yield on the benchmark 10-year
corporate bond was 3 basis points higher at 9.26
percent from 9.23 percent at the previous week's close.
On Friday, the spread between the 10-year corporate bond and
federal government bond narrowed to 81.74 basis points from
83.52 basis points at previous close.
($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar)