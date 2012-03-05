By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, March 5 Indian corporate bond issuers have an uphill task this week, with lukewarm response seen even for rare issuers, as tight cash conditions are expected to dissuade buyers. Traders expect a tepid response to state-run transmission utility Power Grid Corp's at least 10 billion rupees 15-year bond issue this week, although it is a rare issuer, as tight wallets hold back investors. NHPC Ltd too is expected to receive a weak response when it hits the market this week. Power Finance Corp raised 14.61 billion rupees ($295.12 million) through its minimum 1.5 billion rupee, four-part bond sale that closed last Wednesday, against 40 billion rupees it expected to mop up. Banks borrowed 1.11 trillion rupees from the Reserve Bank of India's one-day repo counter on Monday, well above the central bank's indicated comfort level of 600 billion rupees. Last week, the repo borrowings touched a record 1.92 trillion rupees. "Deal activity will be subdued this week," said Arvind Konar, head of fixed income at Almondz Global Securities. "The elephant in the room--liquidity deficit--isn't going away and it's a function of how big that elephant is each day." Robust demand for cash is expected to sustain as liquidity could tighten further as corporates make advance tax payouts around mid-March and as banks rush to shore up their balance sheets before the end of the 2011/12 fiscal year on March 31. The RBI's March 15 policy review and the federal budget on the following day are being watched for cues, traders said. Demand from foreign investors, who have been a major buyer over the past few months, have tapered off as their limits to buy corporate debt expired on Feb. 29. Bulk of the demand will now come from domestic buyers like insurance funds and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the biggest pension fund in India, traders said. In the week to March 2, the yield on the benchmark 10-year corporate bond rose 7 basis points to 9.32 percent from the previous week's close. On Friday, the spread between the 10-year corporate bond and federal government bond widened to 86.97 basis points from 83.21 basis points at previous close. On the tax-free issuance front, Rural Electrification Corp has set cut-offs for an offering of up to 30 billion rupees ($606 million) of tax-free bonds, which is scheduled to open on Tuesday. India has allowed four firms to raise 300 billion rupees via tax-free bonds in the current financial year that began in April 2011. ($1 = 49.5 rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)