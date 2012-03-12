By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, March 12 Few Indian borrowers will price fresh paper ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Thursday and as they await the federal budget for the government borrowing programme in the next fiscal year. A rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in the policy review after a prolonged hiking cycle may see a fresh flush of paper from issuers waiting on the sidelines, dealers said. Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will present the federal budget on Friday. Liquidity conditions have eased through the Reserve Bank of India's cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut and open market operations to buy bonds. However, quarter end book closure will prevent investors to start taking risk onto their books. India's central bank on Friday cut the CRR requirement for banks by 75 basis points to 4.75 percent to ease tight liquidity, an accommodative move seen by some as raising the odds for an interest rate cut. CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank. Debt sales by corporates will be limited to those issuers who have been in the works to launch an issue, traders said. "There are some issuers in the market but there is not much investor appetite owing to quarter-end book building by investors," said Ashish Jalan, Manager at SPA Securities. "Demand for corporate bonds will revive in April as there would be fresh borrowing and lending limits opening up in the start of the new quarter," he added. In the week to March 9, the yield on the benchmark 10-year corporate bond rose 8 basis points to 9.40 percent from the previous week's close. On Friday, the spread between the 10-year corporate bond and federal government bond widened to 90.32 basis points from 89.89 basis points at previous close. (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)