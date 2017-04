MUMBAI, June 3 India's Reliance Ports and Terminals plans to sell 40 billion rupees ($708 million) in 10-year bonds at a coupon of 8.45 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Yes Bank will be the arrangers of the sale, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the information was not public.

($1=56.8 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anthony Barker)