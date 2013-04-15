April 15 The following list contains details of
recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest announced
details is attached at the bottom.
LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS
---------------------
* India's National Housing Bank has invited bids on
Friday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.17 million) via
bonds.
* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest
mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees
through 18-month zero coupon bonds that will yield 9.05 percent
at maturity.
* Housing Development Finance plans to raise at least 2
billion rupees ($36.74 million) through five-year bonds at 9.05
percent.
* India's L&T Shipbuilding has finalised terms for its
1.5-billion-rupee ($27.60 million) bond sale and has picked
Kotak Mahindra Bank as the arranger.
* Mahindra Lifespaces plans to raise 5 billion
rupees ($92.09 million) through a triple tranche bond at 10.78
percent.
* National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)
plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via
three-year bonds at 8.80 percent.
* Torrent Power Ltd plans to raise 3 billion rupees
($55.25 million) through 10-year bonds paying a semi-annual
coupon of 10.10 percent.
* Indian Railway Finance Corp, the financing arm of
Indian Railways, has invited quotes to raise at least 5 billion
rupees ($92.04 million) through 10-year bonds.
* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest
mortgage lender, plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($92.04
million) through 15-month bonds at 9.09 percent.
* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest
mortgage lender, plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.89
million) through 23-month bonds at 9.18 percent.
* India's Tata Motors is planning to raise 3 billion
rupees ($55.13 million) through 26-month bonds at 9.15 percent.
* SIDBI is planning to raise 3.5 billion rupees ($64.32
million) via three-year bonds at 8.84 percent. The bonds have a
put/call option at the end of one year and one day.
* India's Food Corporation of India has fixed coupons to raise
50 billion rupees ($922.42 million) through dual tranche bonds.
* ICICI Bank Ltd, India's No. 2 lender, raised 11
billion rupees ($203.53 million) through a 63-month bond sale at
9 percent.
* HDB Financial Services is planning to raise 1.5 billion
rupees ($27.75 million) through a 10-year subordinate debt sale.
* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest
mortgage lender, is planning to raise 2 billion rupees ($36.83
million) through 10-year bonds at 8.95 percent.
* India's Sterlite Industries plans to raise 25
billion rupees ($460.32 million) through a bond issue at 9.10
percent.
* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest
mortgage lender, is planning to raise at least 4 billion Indian
rupees ($73.62 million) through two separate bond sale
transactions.
* India's Jindal Steel & Power plans to raise 3
billion rupees ($55.23 million) via 3-year bonds at 9.62
percent.
* Nuclear Power Corp of India Ltd (NPCIL) plans to raise 15
billion rupees ($275.05 million) through 10-year bonds.
* Hindustan Petroleum Corp has fixed a coupon of
8.77 percent to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($183.37 million)
through five-year bonds.
* Power Grid Corporation of India set the coupon for
its 19.9 billion rupees ($364.90 million) sale of 10-year bonds
at 8.80 percent.
* Power Grid Corporation of India plans to raise up
to 20 billion rupees ($364.66 million) through a bond sale,
proceeds of which will be used for capital expenditure.
* India's Exim Bank plans to raise 1 billion rupees
($18.25 million) via 12-year bonds at 8.87 percent.
* HDFC plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.17
million) through five-year bonds at 9.25 percent.
* India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp is planning to
raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.47 million) through 5-year
bonds.
* India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has invited
bids on March 6 to raise up to 30 billion rupees ($556.82
million) through private placement of 10-year bonds.
* India's Exim Bank plans to raise 4.5 billion
rupees ($83.1 million) via three-year bonds with a 1-year 1-day
put/call option at 9.05 percent.
* Steel Authority of India Ltd plans to raise at
least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.83 million) through a bond sale.
* IL&FS Financial Services plans to raise up to 1
billion rupees ($18.56 million) via 10-year subordinate debt at
9.55 percent.
* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest
mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees
($92.78 million) through three-year bonds at 9.35 percent.
* NTPC, India's largest power producer, is planning
to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.05 million) via 10-year bonds.
* Power Finance Corp is planning to raise at least
1.5 billion rupees ($27.53 million) through dual-tranche bonds.
* Gujarat State Petroleum Corp, owned by the Gujarat
government, priced its 30 billion dual-tranche deal.
* State-owned Rural Electrification Corp has invited bids for
a 7-year bond that will have a minimum size of 5 billion rupees.
* Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise up
to 7.5 billion rupees ($138.67 million) through five-year bonds
at 9.25 percent. [ID: nL4N0BL20F]
* India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at
least 2 billion rupees ($36.85 million) via two-year bonds at
9.39 percent.
* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest
mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees
($46.06 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 9.62 percent.
* India's Exim Bank plans to raise at least 2
billion rupees ($37.19 million) via five-year bonds at 8.77
percent.
* Food Corporation of India has invited offers for Friday for
a sale of at least 15 billion rupees ($278.89 million) via a
private placement of bonds.
* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest
mortgage lender, plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($92.96
million) through two-year bonds at 9.45 percent coupon.
* India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development
(NABARD) plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees
($37.19 million) via five-year bonds at 8.79 percent.
* Lands End Properties, a company belonging to Tata Group,
plans to raise 5.21 billion rupees ($96.61 million) in
three-year zero coupon bonds that will yield 10 percent at
maturity.
* India's Ennore Port has invited 30 arrangers to participate
in a fund raising of up to 2.5 billion rupees ($46.50 million)
via a private placement of tax-free bonds.
* Lafarge India is in the market selling its 5 billion rupees
($93 million) bonds split into two- and three-years. The issue
is priced at 9.15 percent and is expected to close some time
this week.
* State-run Power Grid Corp of India has finalised plans for
its bond sale. The issue will open on Feb. 14 to close on Feb.
15. Pay-in is slated for Feb. 20.
* Chennai Petroleum Corp] priced its 10 billion rupees ($188
million) bond sale at 8.85 percent on Friday (Jan. 8).
* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest
mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees
($46.38 million) through five-year bonds at 9.05 percent coupon.
* India's Tata Steel is planning to raise 10 billion
rupees ($185.82 million) through a dual tranche bond sale.
* Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India's
biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise 5 billion rupees
($92.91 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 9.05 percent
annual coupon.
* National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)
plans to raise 2 billion rupees ($37.2 million)
through one-year one-day bonds at 8.65 percent.
* India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd fixed an
annual coupon of 8.70 percent and was set to raise 15 billion
rupees ($278.73 million) through the sale of five-year bonds.
* Airports Authority of India (AAI) invited bids on Monday to
raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.47 million) via five-year
bonds.
----------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
*-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription.
**-Final book not yet compiled.
LT2-Lower Tier II bonds
UT2-Upper Tier II bonds
T1- Perpetual Tier I
# semi-annualised coupon
NCD - Non-convertible debentures
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan in Mumbai)