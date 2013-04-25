April 25 The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest announced details is attached at the bottom. LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS --------------------- * Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($55.17 million) via two separate bond deals. * Reliance Utilities and Power has priced a 20 billion rupee 10-year secured bond sale at 8.95 percent via sole arranger Yes Bank. * India's National Housing Bank has invited bids on Friday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.17 million) via bonds. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees through 18-month zero coupon bonds that will yield 9.05 percent at maturity. * Housing Development Finance plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.74 million) through five-year bonds at 9.05 percent. * India's L&T Shipbuilding has finalised terms for its 1.5-billion-rupee ($27.60 million) bond sale and has picked Kotak Mahindra Bank as the arranger. * Mahindra Lifespaces plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($92.09 million) through a triple tranche bond at 10.78 percent. * National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via three-year bonds at 8.80 percent. * Torrent Power Ltd plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.25 million) through 10-year bonds paying a semi-annual coupon of 10.10 percent. * Indian Railway Finance Corp, the financing arm of Indian Railways, has invited quotes to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($92.04 million) through 10-year bonds. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($92.04 million) through 15-month bonds at 9.09 percent. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.89 million) through 23-month bonds at 9.18 percent. * India's Tata Motors is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.13 million) through 26-month bonds at 9.15 percent. * SIDBI is planning to raise 3.5 billion rupees ($64.32 million) via three-year bonds at 8.84 percent. The bonds have a put/call option at the end of one year and one day. * India's Food Corporation of India has fixed coupons to raise 50 billion rupees ($922.42 million) through dual tranche bonds. * ICICI Bank Ltd, India's No. 2 lender, raised 11 billion rupees ($203.53 million) through a 63-month bond sale at 9 percent. * HDB Financial Services is planning to raise 1.5 billion rupees ($27.75 million) through a 10-year subordinate debt sale. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise 2 billion rupees ($36.83 million) through 10-year bonds at 8.95 percent. * India's Sterlite Industries plans to raise 25 billion rupees ($460.32 million) through a bond issue at 9.10 percent. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise at least 4 billion Indian rupees ($73.62 million) through two separate bond sale transactions. * India's Jindal Steel & Power plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.23 million) via 3-year bonds at 9.62 percent. * Nuclear Power Corp of India Ltd (NPCIL) plans to raise 15 billion rupees ($275.05 million) through 10-year bonds. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp has fixed a coupon of 8.77 percent to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($183.37 million) through five-year bonds. * Power Grid Corporation of India set the coupon for its 19.9 billion rupees ($364.90 million) sale of 10-year bonds at 8.80 percent. * Power Grid Corporation of India plans to raise up to 20 billion rupees ($364.66 million) through a bond sale, proceeds of which will be used for capital expenditure. * India's Exim Bank plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.25 million) via 12-year bonds at 8.87 percent. * HDFC plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.17 million) through five-year bonds at 9.25 percent. * India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.47 million) through 5-year bonds. * India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has invited bids on March 6 to raise up to 30 billion rupees ($556.82 million) through private placement of 10-year bonds. * India's Exim Bank plans to raise 4.5 billion rupees ($83.1 million) via three-year bonds with a 1-year 1-day put/call option at 9.05 percent. * Steel Authority of India Ltd plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.83 million) through a bond sale. * IL&FS Financial Services plans to raise up to 1 billion rupees ($18.56 million) via 10-year subordinate debt at 9.55 percent. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($92.78 million) through three-year bonds at 9.35 percent. * NTPC, India's largest power producer, is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.05 million) via 10-year bonds. * Power Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.53 million) through dual-tranche bonds. * Gujarat State Petroleum Corp, owned by the Gujarat government, priced its 30 billion dual-tranche deal. * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp has invited bids for a 7-year bond that will have a minimum size of 5 billion rupees. * Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($138.67 million) through five-year bonds at 9.25 percent. [ID: nL4N0BL20F] * India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.85 million) via two-year bonds at 9.39 percent. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($46.06 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 9.62 percent. * India's Exim Bank plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($37.19 million) via five-year bonds at 8.77 percent. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ *-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription. **-Final book not yet compiled. LT2-Lower Tier II bonds UT2-Upper Tier II bonds T1- Perpetual Tier I # semi-annualised coupon NCD - Non-convertible debentures