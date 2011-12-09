MUMBAI, Dec 9 Following is a list of the latest and recently concluded
corporate bond issuances and news stories related to them.
Issuer Size Coupon Maturity Rating Open/close Total
(bln rupees) (in pct) (years) raised
ISSUES OPEN
-------------
IDFC 2.5* 9.48 22 months AAA ICRA -
NABARD 5 9.44 3-yr AAA CRISIL -
Put/call 18 months
NHB 2.5* 9.49 3-yr AAA CRISIL Dec 7
Put/call 13 months
EXIM 2.5* 9.44 3-yr AAA CRISIL -
Put/call 1-yr-1 day
IDFC 2.25* 9.65 25 months AAA ICRA -
IDFC 1* 9.62 1-yr 1-day AAA ICRA Dec 5
IDFC 2* 9.72 23 months AAA ICRA
EXIM 2.5* 9.60 3 AAA CRISIL Dec 9
put/call 1-yr
IL&FS 1.5* 9.98 7,10-yr - Dec 5
RECENTLY CLOSED
-----------------
HDFC 3* 9.75 5, AAA CRISIL Dec 7 17.50
put 13 mnth
POWER FIN 1.5* 9.63, 9.64 3-,5-,7- AAA CRISIL Dec 1/8 40
9.70
LIC HOUSING FIN 1* 9.80 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 30 1
LIC HOUSING FIN 2* 9.75 5-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 30 2.5
put 15 month
HDFC 1.5* 9.80 3 AAA CRISIL Dec 1 1.5
EXIM 550 mln 9.45 3 AAA CRISIL Nov 25 550 mln
INDIAN HOTELS 3 10.10 10 AA+ ICRA - 3
SIDBI 5 9.60 5 AAA CRISIL Nov 30 5
HDFC 1.45 9.80 3 AAA CRISIL Nov 28 1.45
NABARD 2* 9.65 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 21 5
put/call 1-yr 1-day
SIDBI 2* 9.70 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 21 5.45
put/call 1-yr 1-day
EXIM 1.75* 9.60 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 11 2.15
put/call 1-yr
IDFC 5* 9.70 1-yr 1-day AAA ICRA Nov 25 5
1-yr 4-day
BAJAJ FIN 2* 10.25 2-yr AA+ CRISIL Nov 18 2
LIC HOUSING FIN 2* 9.90 10-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 11 2
HDFC 4* 9.90 1-yr 1-day AAA CRISIL Nov 18 10
NABARD 2 9.65 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 4 2
LIC HOUSING FIN 2* 10.02 2-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 8 3.35
HDFC 2* zero 1-yr 1-day AAA CRISIL Nov 4 10
9.90 pct yield
HDFC 4* 9.90 10-yr AAA CRISIL - 7.5
IDFC 2.0* 9.15 5 yr AAA ICRA Oct 21
Put/call 18 months
NABARD 2.5* 9.60 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 8 4.75
put/call 1-yr
NHB 2.5* 9.62 3-yr, AAA CRISIL Nov 4 5
put/call 2-yr
REC 2.5* 9.75 10-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 1/3 38
SREI INFRA 1.5 11.50, 3,5,10 AA- Oct 20 1.5
11.75,11.90
EXIM 500 mln* 9.50 3 yr AAA CRISIL Oct 28 500
Put/call 2 yrs
EXIM 2.75 9.55 3 yr AAA CRISIL Oct 27 2.75
Put/call 2 yrs
LIC HOUSING 2* 10.05 zero coupon AAA CRISIL Oct 21 2.10
2 - yr
NATIONAL HOUSING 2.5* 9.50 3-yr, AAA CRISIL Oct 21 2.5
BANK put/call 381 days
AAI 6* 8.97 5-yr AAA CRISIL Oct 11 6
Put/call March 29 2013
NABARD 5* 9.655 3 AAA CRISIL Oct 18 5
IDFC 2.5* 9.15 5 yr AAA ICRA Oct 14 15.10
Put/call 15 months
REC 2.5* 9.35 5-yr AAA CRISIL Oct 10/12 14.15
put/call 2yr
EXIM 4* 9.40 3-yr AAA CRISIL Oct 10 4.00
1 yr put/call
LATEST NEWS
-------------
India's National Housing Bank has invited quotes on Thursday to raise at least 2.5
billion rupees via 36-month bonds with put/call after 17 months, four sources with the knowledge
of the deal told Reuters.
India's state-run Power Finance Corporation Ltd received offers for a 10-year bond
it had taken off the table in its multi-tenor issue this week, but will retain the money, taking
the total raised to 49.85 billion rupees, four bidders and a company source said.
India's Shriram Transport Finance plans to raise atleast 500 million rupees via
3-year zero coupon bonds at 10.42 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday. [ID: nL4E7MU18I]
State-run IDBI Bank has priced an 5 billion 10-year Lower Tier 2 issue at 9.70 percent.
Axis Bank also separately placed 15 billion LT2 bonds at 9.73 percent. [ID: nIFR7jp44W]
India's Shriram Transport Finance is raising 3 billion rupees via three-year bonds
with a put option in March 2012. The company will pay a coupon of 10 percent till March 2012,
and if the put option is not exercised it will pay a higher coupon of 10.20 percent, said the
source.
L&T Infrastructure Finance, a fully owned unit of Larsen & Toubro Limited, is
planning to raise 11 billion rupees via public issue of long-term infrastructure bonds or
tax-saving bonds at 9 percent. [ID: nL4E7MO144]
National Housing Bank has invited quotes on Wednesday to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees
via 36-month bonds with put/call after 18 months, three sources with the knowledge of the deal
told Reuters.
Nuclear Power Corp of India (NPCIL) has once again scrapped a planned issue to
raise at least 15 billion rupees via a single tranche bond, three sources with direct knowledge
of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
Nuclear Power Corp of India (NPCIL) is planning to raise at least 15 billion rupees, with a
green shoe of up to 5 billion rupees via bonds, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed. The firm
has invited bids by Nov. 18 for the issue, the document showed. The funds will be raised by
issuing 5-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of 18 months, as per the document. The
issue is rated AAA by Crisil and Care.
Indian Hotels Co Ltd is planning to raise 3 billion rupees through 10-year bonds
at 10.10 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
India's Shriram Transport Finance is raising funds via three-year bonds at 10.45
percent, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
India's Housing and Urban Development Corp. (HUDCO) will raise at least 2 bln rupees via
private placement of tax-free bonds, a term sheet viewed by Reuters showed. [ID: nL4E7M40G3]
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will launch its up to 100 billion rupee retail
tax free bond issue by the last week of November, a company source with direct knowledge of the
deal told Reuters.
Power Finance Corp (PFC) plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees via tax free
bonds. The financial institution, engaged in power sector funding, will raise 10-year funds at
8.09 percent and 15-year at 8.16 percent.
India's EID Parry is planning to raise up to 600 million rupees each via two- and
three-year tenure bonds, two sources, including a company source with direct knowledge of the
matter, told Reuters on Tuesday.
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance sets the cut-off at 9.83 percent for its 12-year bonds with a
put/call at the end of the 10th year, a source involved in the deal told Reuters. [ID:
nL4E7LV25L]
Tamil Nadu Generation and Distributon Corp (TANGEDCO) is planning to raise 1.53 billion
rupees via 10-year bonds at 10.14 percent, a source involved in the deal told Reuters.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain oversubscription.
**-Final book not yet compiled.
LT2-Lower Tier II bonds
UT2-Upper Tier II bonds
T1- Perpetual Tier I
# semi-annualised coupon
NCD - Non-convertible debentures
