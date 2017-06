MUMBAI, Dec 15 Following is a list of recently concluded corporate bond issues, and news stories related to them. Issuer Size Coupon Maturity Rating Open/close Total (bln rupees) (in pct) (years) raised ISSUES OPEN ------------- IDBI 6 9.45 10 yr LT-II - Dec 13 CENTRAL BANK 5 9.33 15 yr LT-II AA+ CRISIL Dec 15/20 put/call 10-year NHB 2.5* 9.49 3-yr AAA CRISIL Dec 7 IDFC 2* 9.72 23 months AAA ICRA RECENTLY CLOSED ----------------- IDFC 1* 9.65 1-yr 1-day AAA ICRA Dec 5 3.5 NHB 2.5* 9.37 36-month AAA CRISIL Dec 13 5 put/call 17 months IDFC 2.25* 9.65 25 months AAA ICRA Dec 7 2.75 IDFC 2.5* 9.48 22 months AAA ICRA Dec 12 3.5 EXIM 2.5* 9.60 3 AAA CRISIL Dec 9 3 put/call 1-yr EXIM 2.5* 9.44 3-yr AAA CRISIL Dec 5 5.6 Put/call 1-yr-1 day IL&FS 1.5* 9.98 7,10-yr AAA ICRA Dec 5 3 NABARD 5 9.44 3-yr AAA CRISIL Dec 8 5 Put/call 18 months HDFC 3* 9.75 5, AAA CRISIL Dec 7 17.50 put 13 mnth POWER FIN 1.5* 9.63, 9.64 3-,5-,7- AAA CRISIL Dec 1/8 40 9.70 LIC HOUSING FIN 1* 9.80 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 30 1 LIC HOUSING FIN 2* 9.75 5-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 30 2.5 put 15 month HDFC 1.5* 9.80 3 AAA CRISIL Dec 1 1.5 EXIM 550 mln 9.45 3 AAA CRISIL Nov 25 550 mln INDIAN HOTELS 3 10.10 10 AA+ ICRA - 3 SIDBI 5 9.60 5 AAA CRISIL Nov 30 5 HDFC 1.45 9.80 3 AAA CRISIL Nov 28 1.45 NABARD 2* 9.65 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 21 5 put/call 1-yr 1-day SIDBI 2* 9.70 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 21 5.45 put/call 1-yr 1-day EXIM 1.75* 9.60 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 11 2.15 put/call 1-yr IDFC 5* 9.70 1-yr 1-day AAA ICRA Nov 25 5 1-yr 4-day BAJAJ FIN 2* 10.25 2-yr AA+ CRISIL Nov 18 2 LIC HOUSING FIN 2* 9.90 10-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 11 2 HDFC 4* 9.90 1-yr 1-day AAA CRISIL Nov 18 10 NABARD 2 9.65 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 4 2 LIC HOUSING FIN 2* 10.02 2-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 8 3.35 HDFC 2* zero 1-yr 1-day AAA CRISIL Nov 4 10 9.90 pct yield HDFC 4* 9.90 10-yr AAA CRISIL - 7.5 IDFC 2.0* 9.15 5 yr AAA ICRA Oct 21 Put/call 18 months NABARD 2.5* 9.60 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 8 4.75 put/call 1-yr NHB 2.5* 9.62 3-yr, AAA CRISIL Nov 4 5 put/call 2-yr REC 2.5* 9.75 10-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 1/3 38 SREI INFRA 1.5 11.50, 3,5,10 AA- Oct 20 1.5 11.75,11.90 EXIM 500 mln* 9.50 3 yr AAA CRISIL Oct 28 500 Put/call 2 yrs EXIM 2.75 9.55 3 yr AAA CRISIL Oct 27 2.75 Put/call 2 yrs LIC HOUSING 2* 10.05 zero coupon AAA CRISIL Oct 21 2.10 2 - yr NATIONAL HOUSING 2.5* 9.50 3-yr, AAA CRISIL Oct 21 2.5 BANK put/call 381 days AAI 6* 8.97 5-yr AAA CRISIL Oct 11 6 Put/call March 29 2013 NABARD 5* 9.655 3 AAA CRISIL Oct 18 5 IDFC 2.5* 9.15 5 yr AAA ICRA Oct 14 15.10 Put/call 15 months REC 2.5* 9.35 5-yr AAA CRISIL Oct 10/12 14.15 put/call 2yr EXIM 4* 9.40 3-yr AAA CRISIL Oct 10 4.00 1 yr put/call LATEST NEWS ------------- A meeting between state-run Indian Oil Corp and nine arrangers is underway to decide on a potential five-year bond sale. The oil major is planning to raise at least INR10bn (USD191m) from the sale, the details of which will be finalised and announced by evening. India's National Housing Bank has invited quotes on Wednesday to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via 36-month bonds with put/call after 473 days, four sources with the knowledge of the deal told Reuters. India's Power Grid Corp., a state-run transmission utility, is planning to borrow at least 10 billion rupees ($186.2 million) via bonds by early next week, a company source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. India's state-run Power Finance Corporation Ltd received offers for a 10-year bond it had taken off the table in its multi-tenor issue this week, but will retain the money, taking the total raised to 49.85 billion rupees, four bidders and a company source said. India's Shriram Transport Finance plans to raise atleast 500 million rupees via 3-year zero coupon bonds at 10.42 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. [ID: nL4E7MU18I] State-run IDBI Bank has priced an 5 billion 10-year Lower Tier 2 issue at 9.70 percent. Axis Bank also separately placed 15 billion LT2 bonds at 9.73 percent. [ID: nIFR7jp44W] India's Shriram Transport Finance is raising 3 billion rupees via three-year bonds with a put option in March 2012. The company will pay a coupon of 10 percent till March 2012, and if the put option is not exercised it will pay a higher coupon of 10.20 percent, said the source. L&T Infrastructure Finance, a fully owned unit of Larsen & Toubro Limited, is planning to raise 11 billion rupees via public issue of long-term infrastructure bonds or tax-saving bonds at 9 percent. [ID: nL4E7MO144] National Housing Bank has invited quotes on Wednesday to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via 36-month bonds with put/call after 18 months, three sources with the knowledge of the deal told Reuters. Nuclear Power Corp of India (NPCIL) has once again scrapped a planned issue to raise at least 15 billion rupees via a single tranche bond, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday. Nuclear Power Corp of India (NPCIL) is planning to raise at least 15 billion rupees, with a green shoe of up to 5 billion rupees via bonds, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed. The firm has invited bids by Nov. 18 for the issue, the document showed. The funds will be raised by issuing 5-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of 18 months, as per the document. The issue is rated AAA by Crisil and Care. Indian Hotels Co Ltd is planning to raise 3 billion rupees through 10-year bonds at 10.10 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters. India's Shriram Transport Finance is raising funds via three-year bonds at 10.45 percent, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. India's Housing and Urban Development Corp. (HUDCO) will raise at least 2 bln rupees via private placement of tax-free bonds, a term sheet viewed by Reuters showed. [ID: nL4E7M40G3] National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will launch its up to 100 billion rupee retail tax free bond issue by the last week of November, a company source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters. Power Finance Corp (PFC) plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees via tax free bonds. The financial institution, engaged in power sector funding, will raise 10-year funds at 8.09 percent and 15-year at 8.16 percent. India's EID Parry is planning to raise up to 600 million rupees each via two- and three-year tenure bonds, two sources, including a company source with direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh Power Finance sets the cut-off at 9.83 percent for its 12-year bonds with a put/call at the end of the 10th year, a source involved in the deal told Reuters. [ID: nL4E7LV25L] Tamil Nadu Generation and Distributon Corp (TANGEDCO) is planning to raise 1.53 billion rupees via 10-year bonds at 10.14 percent, a source involved in the deal told Reuters. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain oversubscription. **-Final book not yet compiled. 