April 18 The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate bonds. Issuer Size Coupon Maturity Rating Open/close Total (bln rupees) (in pct) (years) raised ISSUES OPEN ------------- L&T Finance 1.25 9.80 2 AA + CARE Holdings HDFC 2* 9.60 1 AAA CRISIL - HDFC 2* 9.80 1 AAA CRISIL April 18 RECENTLY CLOSED ----------------- HDFC 3.5* 9.70 3 AAA CRISIL April 16 7.5 IDFC 5* 9.87-9.88 5-yr 3 month AAA FITCH April 16 8.5 Put/call 15 month,5-yr 4 month Put/ call 16 month LIC Housing Fin 2* 9.90 3 AAA CRISIL April 11 4 LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS --------------------- Hindalco has requested bids from banks and financial institutions to help it raise at least 15 billion rupees ($290.28 million) in 10-year bonds. [ID: nL3E8FH3P0] Indian Hotels Co Ltd is looking to raise 2 billion rupees ($38.79 million) in unsecured five-year bonds. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain oversubscription. **-Final book not yet compiled. LT2-Lower Tier II bonds UT2-Upper Tier II bonds T1- Perpetual Tier I # semi-annualised coupon NCD - Non-convertible debentures (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Rafael Nam)