MUMBAI, June 7 The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate
bonds. A list of the latest announced details is attached at the bottom.
Issuer Size Coupon Maturity Rating Open/close Total raised
(bln rupees) (in pct) (years) (bln rupees)
ISSUES OPEN
-------------
NABARD 2* 9.33 5 AAA CRISIL -
TATA SONS 1.5* 9.69 10 AAA CRISIL -
TATA MOTOR FIN 1* 10.40 2-,3-yr AA-CRISIL -
IDFC 2* 9.75 25 month AAA FITCH -
LIC HOUSING 2* 9.70 5 AAA CRISIL June 8
HDFC 5* 9.70 5 AAA CRISIL June 7
RECENTLY CLOSED
-----------------
NABARD 2* 9.50 3 AAA CRISIL June 4 10.00
HDFC 3* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL June 5 5.00
IREDA 3 9.49 10 AAA (SO) May 31 3.00
CARE
LIC HOUSING 2* 9.75 5 AAA CRISIL June 5 2.50
NABARD 2* 9.40 5 AAA CRISIL May 24 4.40
HDFC 2.5* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL May 28 2.60
STEEL AUTHORITY 2.5* 9.30 10 AAA CRISIL May 25 3.80
OF INDIA redemption in 5 equal installments
IL&FS 1 9.80 10 AAA CARE May 30 4
NIRMA 1.5 10.50 2 AA CRISIL May 31 1.5
TATA MOTORS 5* 10 5-, 7-yr AA- CRISIL May 25 5
TATA SONS 1.5* 9.85 5 AAA CRISIL May 21 3.10
LIC HF 1.5* 9.90 2 AAA CRISIL
NABARD 2* 9.46 3 AAA CRISIL May 21 2.00
HDFC 2 10 1 yr, 1 day AAA CRISIL May 16 2.30
TATA MOTORS 2* 10.40 2,3 AA- CRISIL
LIC HF 2.5* 9.70 5 AAA CRISIL
IDFC 1* 9.77 18-month AAA FITCH May 15 1
EXIM 2.5* 9.30 10 AAA CRISIL May 11 7.67
BHARAT EARTH 3 9.24 10 LAA+ ICRA May 14 3
MOVERS LTD semi redeemed in 8,9,10th year
HDFC 2 9.50 10 AAA CRISIL May 9 2
ADITYA BIRLA FIN 2.5* 10.50 10 AA CARE May 2/May 16 2.5
sub debt
GODREJ CONSUMER 500 mln 9.80 18 AA ICRA April 27 0.5
HDFC 5 9.97 15-month AAA CRISIL May 7 5.75
LIC HOUSING FIN 2.5 9.85 2 AA + CARE May 3 2.6
L&T INFRA FIN 2 9.90 10 AA + CARE May 1 2
sub debt
NTPC Ltd 5* 9.25 15 AAA CRISIL May 4 5
STRPP 11th yr
IDFC 2.5* 9.95 13-, AAA FITCH
14-mnth
INDIAN OIL 10* 9.35 5 AAA FITCH April 26 12.95
put/call 3 yr
L&T IDPL 1.8 10.06 10 AA ICRA April 27 1.8
TATA SONS 2.5* 9.54 10 AAA CRISIL April 25 2.5
TATA STEEL 15 9.80 10 AA+ CARE April 23 15
INDIAN OIL 10 9.35 3 AAA FITCH April 26 10
HINDALCO 30 9.55 10 AA+ CRISIL April 25 30
POWER FIN 1.5* 9.61 semi 5 AAA CRISIL April 24 47
put/call 18 month
HDFC 3.5* 9.70 3 AAA CRISIL April 16 7.5
IDFC 5* 9.87-9.88 5-yr, AAA FITCH April 16 8.5
3 month
Put/call 15 month,5-yr 4 month Put/ call 16 month
LIC Housing Fin 2* 9.90 3 AAA CRISIL April 11 4
L&T Finance 1.25 9.80 2 AA + CARE
Holdings
HDFC 2* 9.60 1yr, 1 day AAA CRISIL April 23 5
HDFC 2* 9.80 1yr, 1 day AAA CRISIL April 18 5
LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS
---------------------
* Power Grid Corp, an Indian state-run transmission utility, is planning to borrow
at least 10 billion rupees via bonds.
* Tourism Finance Corp plans to raise up to 1.5 billion rupees ($27.01
million) via 10-year bonds at 9.95 percent. [ID: nL3E8H53NH]
* India's Rajasthan State Road Transport Corp is planning to raise up to 5 billion rupees
($90.04 million) in 10-year bonds at 9.70 percent semi-annual coupon.
* Indian developer Emaar MGF Land raised 22.6 billion rupees ($404.37 million) through a
private placement of bonds with a coupon of 11.25 percent.
* India's Power Finance Corporation may raise 25 billion rupees ($447.31 million)
via perpetual bonds for capital adequacy purposes.
* India's HPCL-Mittal Pipelines plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($89.04 million) in a bond
sale, and is currently in talk with bankers.
* India's Rural Electrification Corp has invited bankers on Friday to discuss plans
to raise up to 20 billion rupees ($356.35 million) through bonds. The firm has fixed a coupon of
9.35 percent for both its 10- and 7-year bond tranches.
* GMR Highways, a unit of GMR Infrastructure, has raised 3.75 billion rupees ($67.19
million) in two-year bonds, paying a coupon of 12.35 percent semi-annually.
* Aegis Logistics has raised 250 million rupees ($4.48 million) through 8-year bonds
at 10.20 percent, a source directly involved in the deal said on Wednesday.
* India's state-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd fixed a coupon of 9.14 percent for
a bond sale that could raise up to 7.5 billion Indian rupees $135.06 million).
[ID: nL4E8GT553]
* India's Power Finance Corporation has invited bids from Tuesday for an at least
1.5 billion rupee ($27.54 million), dual-tranche bond issue, a term sheet seen by Reuters
showed.
* Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam is planning to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.76 million)
via bonds, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.
* IFCI Ltd is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($28.54 million) through
a private placement of unsecured bonds, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.
* Indian Hotels Co Ltd is looking to raise 2 billion rupees ($38.79 million) in
unsecured five-year bonds.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription.
**-Final book not yet compiled.
LT2-Lower Tier II bonds
UT2-Upper Tier II bonds
T1- Perpetual Tier I
# semi-annualised coupon
NCD - Non-convertible debentures
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)