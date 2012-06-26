MUMBAI, June 26 The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest announced details is attached at the bottom. Issuer Size Coupon Maturity Rating Open/close Total raised (bln rupees) (in pct) (years) (bln rupees) ISSUES OPEN -------------- NABARD 2* 9.35 3 AAA CRISIL - POWER GRID CORP 10 9.35 16 AAA CRISIL June 26 LAAA ICRA DENA BANK 8.5 9.23 15 - - PNB HOUSING 3 9.25 10 AA CRISIL June 25 - June 27 FINANCE HDFC 2* 9.55 5 AAA CRISIL - IDFC 2 9.80 14-month - IDFC 2 9.71 2 - NABARD 2* 9.3970 1.5 AAA CRISIL - NABARD 12 9.40 4-yr 48-day AAA CRISIL - LIC HOUSING 3* 9.75 40-month AAA CRISIL - LIC HOUSING 2* 9.80 28-month AAA CRISIL - NEEPCO - 9.25 7 HPCL-MITTAL 5 4.00 10 AA FITCH - ENERGY L&T FINANCE 3 10.l5 2 AA+ CARE June 8 HOLDINGS NATIONAL HOUSING -- 9.55-9.65 3 BANK Put/call option at the end of 366 days NABARD 2* 9.33 5 AAA CRISIL - TATA SONS 1.5* 9.69 10 AAA CRISIL - TATA MOTOR FIN 1* 10.40 2-,3-yr AA-CRISIL - IDFC 2* 9.75 25 month AAA FITCH - LIC HOUSING 2* 9.70 5 AAA CRISIL June 8 HDFC 5* 9.70 5 AAA CRISIL June 7 RECENTLY CLOSED ------------------- HDB FINANCIAL 850 mln* 10.10 5 AA CARE June 11 SERVICES POWER FINANCE 1.5 9.40, 5, 10 June 22 30.00 CORP 9.39 put/call 7yr for 10yr bond NABARD 2* 9.50 3 AAA CRISIL June 4 10.00 HDFC 3* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL June 5 5.00 IREDA 3 9.49 10 AAA (SO) May 31 3.00 CARE LIC HOUSING 2* 9.75 5 AAA CRISIL June 5 2.50 NABARD 2* 9.40 5 AAA CRISIL May 24 4.40 HDFC 2.5* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL May 28 2.60 STEEL AUTHORITY 2.5* 9.30 10 AAA CRISIL May 25 3.80 OF INDIA redemption in 5 equal installments IL&FS 1 9.80 10 AAA CARE May 30 4 NIRMA 1.5 10.50 2 AA CRISIL May 31 1.5 TATA MOTORS 5* 10 5-, 7-yr AA- CRISIL May 25 5 TATA SONS 1.5* 9.85 5 AAA CRISIL May 21 3.10 LIC HF 1.5* 9.90 2 AAA CRISIL NABARD 2* 9.46 3 AAA CRISIL May 21 2.00 HDFC 2 10 1 yr, 1 day AAA CRISIL May 16 2.30 TATA MOTORS 2* 10.40 2,3 AA- CRISIL LIC HF 2.5* 9.70 5 AAA CRISIL IDFC 1* 9.77 18-month AAA FITCH May 15 1 EXIM 2.5* 9.30 10 AAA CRISIL May 11 7.67 BHARAT EARTH 3 9.24 10 LAA+ ICRA May 14 3 MOVERS LTD semi redeemed in 8,9,10th year HDFC 2 9.50 10 AAA CRISIL May 9 2 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 2.5* 10.50 10 AA CARE May 2/May 16 2.5 sub debt GODREJ CONSUMER 500 mln 9.80 18 AA ICRA April 27 0.5 HDFC 5 9.97 15-month AAA CRISIL May 7 5.75 LIC HOUSING FIN 2.5 9.85 2 AA + CARE May 3 2.6 L&T INFRA FIN 2 9.90 10 AA + CARE May 1 2 sub debt NTPC Ltd 5* 9.25 15 AAA CRISIL May 4 5 STRPP 11th yr IDFC 2.5* 9.95 13-, AAA FITCH 14-mnth INDIAN OIL 10* 9.35 5 AAA FITCH April 26 12.95 put/call 3 yr L&T IDPL 1.8 10.06 10 AA ICRA April 27 1.8 TATA SONS 2.5* 9.54 10 AAA CRISIL April 25 2.5 TATA STEEL 15 9.80 10 AA+ CARE April 23 15 INDIAN OIL 10 9.35 3 AAA FITCH April 26 10 HINDALCO 30 9.55 10 AA+ CRISIL April 25 30 POWER FIN 1.5* 9.61 semi 5 AAA CRISIL April 24 47 put/call 18 month HDFC 3.5* 9.70 3 AAA CRISIL April 16 7.5 IDFC 5* 9.87-9.88 5-yr, AAA FITCH April 16 8.5 3 month Put/call 15 month,5-yr 4 month Put/ call 16 month LIC HOUSING FIN 2* 9.90 3 AAA CRISIL APRIL 11 4 L&T FINANCE 1.25 9.80 2 AA + CARE HOLDINGS HDFC 2* 9.60 1yr, 1 day AAA CRISIL April 23 5 HDFC 2* 9.80 1yr, 1 day AAA CRISIL April 18 5 LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS --------------------- * India drugmaker Piramal Healthcare is planning to raise 5 billion rupees via dual-tranche commercial papers at 9.25 percent. * India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 1 billion rupees ($17.51 million) in 3-year bonds at a 9.75 percent coupon, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. * Hindalco Industries, a unit of India's Aditya Birla Group, is poised to announce a 15 billion rupees bond sale.Crisil assigned an AA+ rating to the bond. (IFR) * National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has priced a 2 billion rupees ($35.3 million) 3-year bond sale at 9.35 percent. The issue has an unspecified greenshoe option.(IFR) * HDB Financial Services has raised 850 million rupees ($15 million) from a 5-year bond sale, including a greenshoe of 200 million rupees. The bonds will pay 10.10 percent coupon annually. The issue, which opened on June 7, closed and settled on June 11.(IFR) * State-run Power Finance Corp closed its dual-tranche bond issue at over 30 billion rupees ($531 million) last Friday. (IFR) * Power Grid Corp, an Indian state-run utility, is launching a bond issue on Monday to raise at least 10 billion rupees, a senior company source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. * Sole bookrunner SBI Caps closed a 8.76 billion ($155 million) project finance loan for Jabalpur Transmission Co Ltd (JTCL). The loan, which matures in June 2026, was signed on June 11 by six banks.(IFR) * India's Ashok Leyland plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($53.50 million) via dual tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. * Power Finance Corp has released a request for quotation this afternoon for a dual-tranche bond. The company was expected to put out the RFQ on Wednesday but held back. Twenty-one arrangers have been asked to bid by 5pm India time on Thursday day for a 5-year plain vanilla bond and for a 10-year bond with a put/call at the end of 7-years. (IFR) * Two state-run companies have called meetings with arrangers for potential rupee bond sales. Steel Authority of India was meeting arrangers on Tuesday, while Power Grid Corp of India will meet bankers on Wednesday to discuss its potential bond plans.(IFR) * Dena Bank has raised 8.5 billion ($152 million) from the sale of Lower Tier 2 bonds. These 15-years bonds with a call at the end of year 10 were priced on June 15 at 9.23 percent.(IFR) * State-owned [Airports Authority of India] is close to scrapping its 5 billionn rupees ($89.7 million) dual-tranche bond sale after bids failed to meet its targeted pricing.(IFR) * State-owned Airports Authority of India has invited bids from six banks for a 5 billion rupees ($89.7 million) dual-tranche issue consisting of a plain 5-year and a 5-year with put/call option at the end of the third year. The bonds have a local "AAA" rating.(IFR) * PNB Housing Finance priced its 3 billion rupee ($54m) 10-year bond sale at a 9.25 percent semi-annual coupon. The issue will open for subscription from June 25 to 27. AK Capital, Axis Bank, Darashaw, Kotak Mahindra Bank, I-Sec PD and Trust Capital are the arrangers.(IFR) * HDFC has priced a 2 billion ($36 million) 5-year bond at 9.55 percent. The sale, arranged by Yes Bank, has an unspecified greenshoe. (IFR) * Indian metals maker Sterlite Industries has postponed its plans for an up to 24 billion rupee ($439 million) bond sale. Earlier this week the company had received bids for the two-part bond which did not match its expectations. (IFR) * IDFC has priced two deals separately. A 2 billion rupees ($6m) 14-month deal was priced via ICICI Bank, yielding 9.80 percent. A second deal, also of 2 billion rupees is a 24-month paper with a yield of 9.71 percent. This was arranged via Deutsche Bank.(IFR) * State-run National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development did two separate deals on Tuesday. The first one was a minimum 2 billion rupee 18-month sale with a greenshoe. The bonds pay 9.3970 percent coupon and yield of 9.47 percent. (IFR) The issue has reached 3.7 billion rupees with Deutsche Bank (2 billion rupees), ING Vysa(700 million rupees), Axis Bank (500 million rupees) and ICICI Bank (500 million rupees) joining as arrangers. (IFR) Nabard also did a jumbo 12 billion rupee 4-year 48-day deal with Trust Capital as the arranger. The bonds paid 9.40 percent, with EPFO as one of the big investors in the deal. (IFR) * LIC Housing Finance priced a 40-month 3 billion rupees 9.75 percent deal plus a greenshoe, sold via ICICI Bank and I-Sec PD. The deal settles on June 18. It also did a 28-month bond sale at 9.80 percent and a minimum size of 2 billion rupees with a greenshoe. (IFR) * Bids have been placed for a 7-year issue for North Eastern Electric Power Corporation(Neepco). It is believed that Axis Bank bid the tightest at 9.25 percent semi-annual for the AA- rated Neepco bonds. (IFR) * HPCL-Mittal Energy and its wholly-owned subsidiary HPCL-Mittal Pipelines are turning to the bond markets to meet their capital expenditure needs with each company lining up a 5 billion rupees 10-year bond sale. (IFR) * L&T Finance, owned by engineering and construction major Larsen & Troubro, has priced an 3 billion rupees (USD54m) 2-year bond at 10.15 percent. (IFR) * National Housing Bank is looking to do a 3-year bond with a put/call option at the end of 366 days. The bank is looking at a range of 9.55%-9/65%, according to a banker. (IFR) * Indian metals maker Sterlite Industries is in talks with bankers to raise as much as 25 billion rupees ($451.3 million) via bonds, proceeds of which will go to its unit Sterlite Energy. * Power Grid Corp, an Indian state-run transmission utility, is planning to borrow at least 10 billion rupees via bonds. * Tourism Finance Corp plans to raise up to 1.5 billion rupees ($27.01 million) via 10-year bonds at 9.95 percent. [ID: nL3E8H53NH] * India's Rajasthan State Road Transport Corp is planning to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($90.04 million) in 10-year bonds at 9.70 percent semi-annual coupon. * Indian developer Emaar MGF Land raised 22.6 billion rupees ($404.37 million) through a private placement of bonds with a coupon of 11.25 percent. * India's Power Finance Corporation may raise 25 billion rupees ($447.31 million) via perpetual bonds for capital adequacy purposes. * India's HPCL-Mittal Pipelines plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($89.04 million) in a bond sale, and is currently in talk with bankers. * India's Rural Electrification Corp has invited bankers on Friday to discuss plans to raise up to 20 billion rupees ($356.35 million) through bonds. The firm has fixed a coupon of 9.35 percent for both its 10- and 7-year bond tranches. * GMR Highways, a unit of GMR Infrastructure, has raised 3.75 billion rupees ($67.19 million) in two-year bonds, paying a coupon of 12.35 percent semi-annually. * Aegis Logistics has raised 250 million rupees ($4.48 million) through 8-year bonds at 10.20 percent, a source directly involved in the deal said on Wednesday. * India's state-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd fixed a coupon of 9.14 percent for a bond sale that could raise up to 7.5 billion Indian rupees $135.06 million). [ID: nL4E8GT553] * India's Power Finance Corporation has invited bids from Tuesday for an at least 1.5 billion rupee ($27.54 million), dual-tranche bond issue, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed. * Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam is planning to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.76 million) via bonds, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday. * IFCI Ltd is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($28.54 million) through a private placement of unsecured bonds, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters. * Indian Hotels Co Ltd is looking to raise 2 billion rupees ($38.79 million) in unsecured five-year bonds. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription. **-Final book not yet compiled. LT2-Lower Tier II bonds UT2-Upper Tier II bonds T1- Perpetual Tier I # semi-annualised coupon NCD - Non-convertible debentures