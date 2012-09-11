MUMBAI, Sept 11The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate
bonds. A list of the latest announced details is attached at the bottom.
Issuer Size Coupon Maturity Rating Open/close Total raised
(bln rupees) (in pct) (years) (bln rupees)
ISSUES OPEN
--------------
TORRENT POWER 5 10.25 8-,9-, AA CRISIL -
10-yr
MAHINDRA & 5 9.90, 2yr, - -
MAHINDRA 9.80 18 mths
FINANCIAL SERVICES
HDFC CORP 5 9.50 5 AAA CRISIL -
TUBE INVESTMENTS 1.5 10.05 4-,5-yr AA CRISIL -
OF INDIA
DEWAN HOUSING 3.5 11.00, 7 -
11.55, Put/Call option in the third and fifth year
11.45
HDFC CORP 5 9.60 3 AAA CRISIL -
IDFC 2 9.43 2 AAA FITCH -
WELSPUN 4 11.15, 7yr -AA CARE -
put/call option after year 5
11.25 7yr plain
HINDALCO 15 9.60 10 - -
RECENTLY CLOSED
-------------------
POWER FINANCE 1.5 9.01,9.27, 5-,5-,10-yr - Aug 7
CORPORATION 9.29
Put/call option at the end of 18 months for 5-yr tranche and at the end of 8 years for the
10-yr tranche.
APPOLLO HOSPITALS 1.25 9.80 5 AA CRISIL
ENTERPRISE Put/call option after year 3
INDIGOLD 8 10.60 yld 13 month ICRA AA+ June 25 8
MAHINDRA AND 1.25 9.95 3 AA+ July 3
MAHINDRA FINANCIAL
SERVICES
YES BANK 4 10.50 T1 AA- CARE June 25
AA- ICRA
Call option after year 10
YES BANK 600mln 10.25 UT2 AA- CARE June 25
AA- ICRA
POWER GRID CORP 10 9.35 4yr-16yr A CRISIL 39.975
A ICRA
HDB FINANCIAL 850 mln* 10.10 5 AA CARE June 11
SERVICES
POWER FINANCE 1.5 9.40, 5, 10 June 22 30.00
CORP 9.39 put/call 7yr for 10yr bond
NABARD 2* 9.50 3 AAA CRISIL June 4 10.00
HDFC 3* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL June 5 5.00
IREDA 3 9.49 10 AAA (SO) May 31 3.00
CARE
LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS
---------------------
* Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata group, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion
rupees ($44.75 million) via dual-tenure bonds. [ID: nL4E8K62FW]
* India's PNB Housing Finance Ltd, a unit of Punjab National Bank, plans to raise 2
billion rupees via 10-year bonds at 9.15 percent semi-annual coupon.
* India's Exim Bank plans to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($71.77 million) via 5-year bonds at
9.07 percent.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise up to 5 billion
rupees ($89.51 million) through five-year bonds at 9.50 percent.
* India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 1 billion rupees via
three-year zero coupon bonds at a yield-to-maturity of 9.56 percent. [ID: nL4E8JT3ZA]
* Hindustan Organic Chemicals plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.02 million)
through one-year bonds at 8.73 percent semi-annual coupon.
* Steel Authority of India has fixed a coupon of 9.18 percent to raise 3 billion
rupees ($54.07 million) in funds through a five-year bond sale.
* India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees via two-year bonds at
9.44 percent.
* Fullerton India Credit plans to raise 6 billion rupees ($108.16 million) via dual tranche
bonds.
* Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 4 billion
rupees ($72.10 million) via two separate bond deals.
* Tata Capital, a unit of India's diversified Tata group, plans to raise at least 500 million
rupees ($8.98 million) via 10-year bonds at 9.85 percent.
* India Infoline Finance, a unit of India Infoline Ltd, plans to raise up to 5
billion rupees ($89.81 million) through a public bond issue.
* Tata Sky, a unit of Tata Sons, is planning to raise 1.6 billion rupees ($28.70 million) via
five-year bonds, with a put/call option at the end of the third year of 11.60 percent.
* Steel Authority of India is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($44.84
million) in funds through a bond sale.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion
rupees ($44.7 million) through 18-month bonds at a coupon of 9.53 percent compounded annually
and payable on maturity. [ID: nL4E8JH28G]
* India's National Housing Bank (NHB) plans to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($134.53
million) via 36-month unsecured bonds with a put/call option after 366 days.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 2 billion
rupees ($36.09 million) through five-year bonds with a put option at the end of 13 months at
9.45 percent.
* India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.09 million) via
five-year staggered bonds at 9.40 percent.
* India's Ultratech Cement is planning to raise 2.5 billion rupees ($44.84 million)
through 5-year bonds at 9.15 percent.
* India's Tata Power has decided to raise 15 billion rupees ($269.06 million)
through hybrid bonds at 10.75 percent coupon payable on a semi-annual basis.
* India's Rural Electrification Corp is expected to raise over 17 billion rupees
($307.28 million) through a 5-year bond sale at 9.25 percent, three traders with knowledge of
the deal said on Monday.
* India's HPCL-Mittal Energy is planning to raise 10 billion rupees ($180.75 million) through
10-year bonds at a yield to maturity of 10.90 percent, three sources with direct knowledge of
the deal said on Friday.
* India's Rural Electrification Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees
($90.44 million) via 5-year bonds, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.
* India's Tata Power will restart a 15 billion rupee ($271.32 million) bond sale as
the company is hoping for lower pricing and is also considering introducing a hybrid bond, three
sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
* India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at
least 2 billion rupees ($36.26 million) via one-year one-day bonds at 9 percent.
* Torrent Power has priced a 5.5 billion rupees ($99.5 mln) debut bond sale at 10.25
percent. The bonds, which have staggered maturity of 8-, 9- and 10-years, will be launched
shortly.(IFR)
* India's IDBI Bank has picked three banks for a potential offshore bond issue,
three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, with one saying the bank is
eyeing a Singapore dollar offering.
* India's Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services plans to raise 5 billion rupees
($90.16 million) through private placement of dual-tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge
of the deal said on Tuesday.(IFR)
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees
($90.16 million) via five-year bonds at 9.50 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal
said on Tuesday.
* India's Power Finance Corporation closed books for its bond sale of at least 1.5
billion rupees ($27.05 million) after receiving bids of over 41 billion rupees within hours of
the launch on Tuesday, four bankers involved in the sale said.
* India's HPCL-Mittal Pipelines is raising 10 billion rupees ($179.36 million) via a 10-year
bond with staggered maturities at the end of the eighth, ninth and tenth year, a source with
direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
The firm will issue secured bonds with a 4 percent coupon and a premium on maturity of 10.75
percent.
* Essar Projects India Ltd has raised a 30.65 billion rupees ($554 million) one-year revolving
credit facility. The facility is split into a 6.15 billion rupees tranche and a 24.5 billion
rupees tranche.
* Tube Investments of India has priced a 1.5 billion rupees ($26.8 million) deal at
10.05 percent. The bonds, rated AA by Crisil, will have a staggered maturity over four and five
years. Citigroup is the arranger. (IFR)
* India's Dewan Housing is planning to raise 3.5 billion rupees ($62.7 million) via
bonds with a terminal maturity of seven years, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said
on Thursday.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion Indian
rupees ($90.11 million) via three-year bonds at 9.60 percent, a source with direct knowledge of
the deal said on Thursday.
* State-run Power Finance Corp is looking to raise around 30 billion rupees ($538
million) from a multi-tranche sale. A final decision on the structure is likely to be taken on
Thursday, after which RFQs may be sent to arrangers for bidding. (IFR)
* Gujarat State Petroleum Corp is exploring a debut in the rupee bond market with an 10
billion rupees ($180 mln) sale. The company met with banks last week on the potential sale and a
RFQ is expected to be sent to half a dozen banks soon. (IFR)
* State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company is planning to tread on a road less
travelled with a rare 25- to 30-year dollar bond debut. (IFR)
* India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($35.96 million) via
two-year bonds at 9.43 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
* India's Welspun Corp Ltd plan to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($71.92 million) via
bonds to repay debt, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
* Steel Authority of India is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($89.90 million) in
commercial papers, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription.
**-Final book not yet compiled.
LT2-Lower Tier II bonds
UT2-Upper Tier II bonds
T1- Perpetual Tier I
# semi-annualised coupon
NCD - Non-convertible debentures
