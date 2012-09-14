MUMBAI, Sept 13The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate
bonds. A list of the latest announced details is attached at the bottom.
Issuer Size Coupon Maturity Rating Open/close Total raised
(bln rupees) (in pct) (years) (bln rupees)
ISSUES OPEN
--------------
TORRENT POWER 5 10.25 8-,9-, AA CRISIL -
10-yr
MAHINDRA & 5 9.90, 2yr, - -
MAHINDRA 9.80 18 mths
FINANCIAL SERVICES
HDFC CORP 5 9.50 5 AAA CRISIL -
TUBE INVESTMENTS 1.5 10.05 4-,5-yr AA CRISIL -
OF INDIA
DEWAN HOUSING 3.5 11.00, 7 -
11.55, Put/Call option in the third and fifth year
11.45
HDFC CORP 5 9.60 3 AAA CRISIL -
IDFC 2 9.43 2 AAA FITCH -
WELSPUN 4 11.15, 7yr -AA CARE -
put/call option after year 5
11.25 7yr plain
HINDALCO 15 9.60 10 - -
RECENTLY CLOSED
-------------------
POWER FINANCE 1.5 9.01,9.27, 5-,5-,10-yr - Aug 7
CORPORATION 9.29
Put/call option at the end of 18 months for 5-yr tranche and at the end of 8 years for the
10-yr tranche.
APPOLLO HOSPITALS 1.25 9.80 5 AA CRISIL
ENTERPRISE Put/call option after year 3
INDIGOLD 8 10.60 yld 13 month ICRA AA+ June 25 8
MAHINDRA AND 1.25 9.95 3 AA+ July 3
MAHINDRA FINANCIAL
SERVICES
YES BANK 4 10.50 T1 AA- CARE June 25
AA- ICRA
Call option after year 10
YES BANK 600mln 10.25 UT2 AA- CARE June 25
AA- ICRA
POWER GRID CORP 10 9.35 4yr-16yr A CRISIL 39.975
A ICRA
HDB FINANCIAL 850 mln* 10.10 5 AA CARE June 11
SERVICES
POWER FINANCE 1.5 9.40, 5, 10 June 22 30.00
CORP 9.39 put/call 7yr for 10yr bond
NABARD 2* 9.50 3 AAA CRISIL June 4 10.00
HDFC 3* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL June 5 5.00
IREDA 3 9.49 10 AAA (SO) May 31 3.00
CARE
LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS
---------------------
* State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp is planning an 10bn rupee bond sale soon. The
tenor is likely to be three to five years, reckoned bankers who are aware of the sale. (IFR)
* Air India has postponed for the third time the deadline for submission of bids for its jumbo
74bn rupees 19-year bond sale. Originally, bids were to be submitted by August 6 but this
was pushed back to August 31. The company will now set a new deadline on September 20. (IFR)
* India's Jindal Saw Ltd plans to raise 1 billion rupees through 8-year bonds at a
yield-to-maturity of 10.5 percent.
* India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) invites tenders to raise up to 30 billion rupees
through the issuance of triple tranche bonds, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
* Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata group, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion
rupees ($44.75 million) via dual-tenure bonds. [ID: nL4E8K62FW]
* India's PNB Housing Finance Ltd, a unit of Punjab National Bank, plans to raise 2
billion rupees via 10-year bonds at 9.15 percent semi-annual coupon.
* India's Exim Bank plans to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($71.77 million) via 5-year bonds at
9.07 percent.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise up to 5 billion
rupees ($89.51 million) through five-year bonds at 9.50 percent.
* India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 1 billion rupees via
three-year zero coupon bonds at a yield-to-maturity of 9.56 percent. [ID: nL4E8JT3ZA]
* Hindustan Organic Chemicals plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.02 million)
through one-year bonds at 8.73 percent semi-annual coupon.
* Steel Authority of India has fixed a coupon of 9.18 percent to raise 3 billion
rupees ($54.07 million) in funds through a five-year bond sale.
* India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees via two-year bonds at
9.44 percent.
* Fullerton India Credit plans to raise 6 billion rupees ($108.16 million) via dual tranche
bonds.
* Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 4 billion
rupees ($72.10 million) via two separate bond deals.
* Tata Capital, a unit of India's diversified Tata group, plans to raise at least 500 million
rupees ($8.98 million) via 10-year bonds at 9.85 percent.
* India Infoline Finance, a unit of India Infoline Ltd, plans to raise up to 5
billion rupees ($89.81 million) through a public bond issue.
* Tata Sky, a unit of Tata Sons, is planning to raise 1.6 billion rupees ($28.70 million) via
five-year bonds, with a put/call option at the end of the third year of 11.60 percent.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription.
**-Final book not yet compiled.
LT2-Lower Tier II bonds
UT2-Upper Tier II bonds
T1- Perpetual Tier I
# semi-annualised coupon
NCD - Non-convertible debentures
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the
following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)