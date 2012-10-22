MUMBAI, Oct 22 The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest announced details is attached at the bottom. Issuer Size Coupon Maturity Rating Open/close Total raised (bln rupees) (in pct) (years) (bln rupees) ISSUES OPEN -------------- IDFC 2 9.43 2 AAA FITCH - WELSPUN 4 11.15, 7yr -AA CARE - put/call option after year 5 11.25 7yr plain HINDALCO 15 9.60 10 - - RECENTLY CLOSED ------------------- YES BANK 4 10.50 T1 AA- CARE June 25 AA- ICRA Call option after year 10 YES BANK 600mln 10.25 UT2 AA- CARE June 25 AA- ICRA POWER GRID CORP 10 9.35 4yr-16yr A CRISIL 39.975 A ICRA HDB FINANCIAL 850 mln* 10.10 5 AA CARE June 11 SERVICES POWER FINANCE 1.5 9.40, 5, 10 June 22 30.00 CORP 9.39 put/call 7yr for 10yr bond NABARD 2* 9.50 3 AAA CRISIL June 4 10.00 HDFC 3* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL June 5 5.00 IREDA 3 9.49 10 AAA (SO) May 31 3.00 CARE LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS --------------------- PREVIOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS --------------------- * India's L&T Shipbuilding has finalised terms for its 25 billion rupees ($470.59 million) dual-tranche bond sale and has picked two arrangers, two sources with direct knowledge of the plans said on Friday. * Power Grid Corp of India priced its new bonds at 8.85 percent, 10 bps inside the upper cap of 8.95 percent. * India's LIC Housing Finance plans to raise at least 6.5 billion rupees ($122.58 million) in two tranche bond sale. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($94.29 million) through two-year bonds at 9.18 percent. * India's Godrej Consumer Products Ltd plans to raise 2.5 billion rupees ($47.15 million) via two-year zero coupon bonds at 9.40 percent. * Sesa Goa, owned by miner Vedanta Resources, plans to raise 11 billion rupees ($207.02 million) through one-year commercial paper at a yield of 9.20 percent. * Sterlite Industries plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($94.3 million) through a bond issue at 9.40 percent. * Air India's proposed jumbo 74 billion rupees ($1.3bn) 19-year bond sale has failed to take off again, after it postponed the deadline for bid submissions to October 12. The company is still hoping to get an unconditional guarantee before the new deadline. (IFR) * India's Power Finance Corp is planning to launch an unsecured bond sale to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($28.72 million). * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($95.74 million) via bonds at 8.65 percent. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($38.30 million) through five-year bonds at 9.20 percent. * L&T Seawoods, a subsidiary of engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro, is planning a three-year bond sale of up to 4 billion rupees ($76 million). * India's Rural Electrification Corp (REC) has received bids of over 34 billion rupees ($644.61 million) for its minimum 1.5 billion rupee bond sale. * Mortgage financier HDFC fixed its second bond sale on Thursday. The new minimum 3 billion rupees ($56 million) 5-year sale was priced at 9.25 percent, at the same level as the previous 2 billion rupees 2-year sale fixed earlier in the day. * National carrier Air India has once again postponed the deadline for bid submissions for its proposed jumbo 74 billion rupees ($1.3 bln) 19-year sale. * State-owned Gujarat State Power Corp will wrap up its debut 30 billion rupees ($563 mln) three-tranche bond sale tomorrow via Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Trust Capital. * The Central Bank of India is planning to borrow at least 2 billion rupees ($37.41 million) via perpetual bond at 9.40 percent coupon. * India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via one-year one-day bonds at 8.88 percent. * India's NTPC Ltd will invite bids from banks and financial institutions next week to raise up to 5 billion rupees via bonds, three sources said on Thursday. * State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp is planning an 10 billion rupee bond sale soon. The tenor is likely to be three to five years, reckoned bankers aware of the sale on Friday. (IFR) * Air India has postponed for the third time the deadline for submission of bids for its jumbo 74bn rupees 19-year bond sale. Originally, bids were to be submitted by August 6 but this was pushed back to August 31. The company will now set a new deadline on September 20. (IFR) * India's Jindal Saw Ltd plans to raise 1 billion rupees through 8-year bonds at a yield-to-maturity of 10.5 percent. * India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) invites tenders to raise up to 30 billion rupees through the issuance of triple tranche bonds, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. * Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata group, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($44.75 million) via dual-tenure bonds. [ID: nL4E8K62FW] * India's PNB Housing Finance Ltd, a unit of Punjab National Bank, plans to raise 2 billion rupees via 10-year bonds at 9.15 percent semi-annual coupon. * India's Exim Bank plans to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($71.77 million) via 5-year bonds at 9.07 percent. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($89.51 million) through five-year bonds at 9.50 percent. * India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 1 billion rupees via three-year zero coupon bonds at a yield-to-maturity of 9.56 percent. Hindustan Organic Chemicals plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.02 million) through one-year bonds at 8.73 percent semi-annual coupon. * Steel Authority of India has fixed a coupon of 9.18 percent to raise 3 billion rupees ($54.07 million) in funds through a five-year bond sale. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription. **-Final book not yet compiled. LT2-Lower Tier II bonds UT2-Upper Tier II bonds T1- Perpetual Tier I # semi-annualised coupon NCD - Non-convertible debentures