MUMBAI, Nov 23 Following is a list of the latest and recently concluded corporate bond issuances and news stories related to them.

Issuer Size Coupon Maturity Rating Open/close Total

(bln rupees) (in pct) (years) raised

ISSUES OPEN

-------------

SIDBI 5 9.60 5 AAA CRISIL Nov 30

HDFC 1.45 9.80 3 AAA CRISIL Nov 28

IDFC 5* 9.70 1-yr 1-day AAA ICRA Nov 25

1-yr 4-day

INDIAN HOTELS 3 10.10 10 AA+ ICRA -

BAJAJ FIN 2* 10.25 2-yr AA+ CRISIL -

LIC HOUSING FIN 2* 9.90 10-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 11

HUDCO 1.5 9.75 5-yr AA+ CARE Nov 2/9

REC 2.5* 9.30 5-yr, AAA CRISIL Oct 19/21

Put/call 18 months RECENTLY CLOSED -----------------\ NABARD 2* 9.65 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 21 5

put/call 1-yr 1-day SIDBI 2* 9.70 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 21 5.45

put/call 1-yr 1-day EXIM 1.75* 9.60 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 11 2.15

put/call 1-yr HDFC 4* 9.90 1-yr 1-day AAA CRISIL Nov 18 10

NABARD 2 9.65 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 4 2

LIC HOUSING FIN 2* 10.02 2-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 8 3.35

HDFC 2* zero 1-yr 1-day AAA CRISIL Nov 4 10

9.90 pct yield HDFC 4* 9.90 10-yr AAA CRISIL - 7.5

IDFC 2.0* 9.15 5 yr AAA ICRA Oct 21

Put/call 18 months NABARD 2.5* 9.60 3-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 8 4.75

put/call 1-yr NHB 2.5* 9.62 3-yr, AAA CRISIL Nov 4 5

put/call 2-yr

REC 2.5* 9.75 10-yr AAA CRISIL Nov 1/3 38

SREI INFRA 1.5 11.50, 3,5,10 AA- Oct 20 1.5

11.75,11.90 EXIM 500 mln* 9.50 3 yr AAA CRISIL Oct 28 500

Put/call 2 yrs EXIM 2.75 9.55 3 yr AAA CRISIL Oct 27 2.75

Put/call 2 yrs LIC HOUSING 2* 10.05 zero coupon AAA CRISIL Oct 21 2.10

2 - yr NATIONAL HOUSING 2.5* 9.50 3-yr, AAA CRISIL Oct 21 2.5 BANK put/call 381 days

AAI 6* 8.97 5-yr AAA CRISIL Oct 11 6

Put/call March 29 2013

NABARD 5* 9.655 3 AAA CRISIL Oct 18 5

IDFC 2.5* 9.15 5 yr AAA ICRA Oct 14 15.10

Put/call 15 months

REC 2.5* 9.35 5-yr AAA CRISIL Oct 10/12 14.15

put/call 2yr

EXIM 4* 9.40 3-yr AAA CRISIL Oct 10 4.00

1 yr put/call

LATEST NEWS -------------

National Housing Bank has invited quotes on Wednesday to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via 36-month bonds with put/call after 18 months, three sources with the knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

Nuclear Power Corp of India (NPCIL) has once again scrapped a planned issue to raise at least 15 billion rupees via a single tranche bond, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

Nuclear Power Corp of India (NPCIL) is planning to raise at least 15 billion rupees, with a green shoe of up to 5 billion rupees via bonds, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed. The firm has invited bids by Nov. 18 for the issue, the document showed. The funds will be raised by issuing 5-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of 18 months, as per the document. The issue is rated AAA by Crisil and Care.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd is planning to raise 3 billion rupees through 10-year bonds at 10.10 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

India's Shriram Transport Finance is raising funds via three-year bonds at 10.45 percent, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

India's Housing and Urban Development Corp. (HUDCO) will raise at least 2 bln rupees via private placement of tax-free bonds, a term sheet viewed by Reuters showed. [ID: nL4E7M40G3]

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will launch its up to 100 billion rupee retail tax free bond issue by the last week of November, a company source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

Power Finance Corp (PFC) plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees via tax free bonds. The financial institution, engaged in power sector funding, will raise 10-year funds at 8.09 percent and 15-year at 8.16 percent.

India's EID Parry is planning to raise up to 600 million rupees each via two- and three-year tenure bonds, two sources, including a company source with direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Power Finance sets the cut-off at 9.83 percent for its 12-year bonds with a put/call at the end of the 10th year, a source involved in the deal told Reuters. [ID: nL4E7LV25L]

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distributon Corp (TANGEDCO) is planning to raise 1.53 billion rupees via 10-year bonds at 10.14 percent, a source involved in the deal told Reuters.