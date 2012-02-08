Feb 8 The following list contains details of recently issued corporate bonds. Issuer Size Coupon Maturity Rating Open/close Total (bln rupees) (in pct) (years) raised ISSUES OPEN ------------- LIC HOUSING FIN 2* 9.43 10 AAA CRISIL Feb 10 APOLLO HOSPITALS 1 10.15 s/a, 5 AA CRISIL Feb 16 ENTERPRISE 9.25 s/a call 3 yr ELECTROSTEEL 1.2 10.50 5 AA CRISIL Feb 8/15 CASTINGS LTD HDFC 5 9.68 5 AAA CRISIL Feb 10 RECENTLY CLOSED ----------------- NABARD 2* 9.18 5 AAA CRISIL Feb 2/Feb 7 SIDBI 1* 9.60 1-yr 1-day AAA CRISIL Feb 7 2 EXIM 1* 9 10 AAA CRISIL Feb 7 1 IDFC 2.5* 9.65 3-yr AAA FITCH Feb 7 3.10 Put/call 2 yr ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain oversubscription. **-Final book not yet compiled. LT2-Lower Tier II bonds UT2-Upper Tier II bonds T1- Perpetual Tier I # semi-annualised coupon NCD - Non-convertible debentures For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)