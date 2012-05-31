MUMBAI, May 31 The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest announced details is enclosed below. Issuer Size Coupon Maturity Rating Open/close Total raised (bln rupees) (in pct) (years) (bln rupees) ISSUES OPEN ------------- NABARD 2* 9.50 3 AAA CRISIL - HDFC 3* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL - IREDA 3 9.49 10 AAA (SO) May 31 CARE RECENTLY CLOSED ----------------- NABARD 2* 9.40 5 AAA CRISIL May 24 4.40 HDFC 2.5* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL May 28 2.60 STEEL AUTHORITY 2.5* 9.30 10 AAA CRISIL May 25 3.80 OF INDIA redemption in 5 equal installments IL&FS 1 9.80 10 AAA CARE May 30 4 NIRMA 1.5 10.50 2 AA CRISIL May 31 1.5 TATA MOTORS 5* 10 5-, 7-yr AA- CRISIL May 25 5 TATA SONS 1.5* 9.85 5 AAA CRISIL May 21 3.10 LIC HF 1.5* 9.90 2 AAA CRISIL NABARD 2* 9.46 3 AAA CRISIL May 21 2.00 HDFC 2 10 1 yr, 1 day AAA CRISIL May 16 2.30 TATA MOTORS 2* 10.40 2,3 AA- CRISIL LIC HF 2.5* 9.70 5 AAA CRISIL IDFC 1* 9.77 18-month AAA FITCH May 15 1 EXIM 2.5* 9.30 10 AAA CRISIL May 11 7.67 BHARAT EARTH 3 9.24 10 LAA+ ICRA May 14 3 MOVERS LTD semi redeemed in 8,9,10th year HDFC 2 9.50 10 AAA CRISIL May 9 2 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 2.5* 10.50 10 AA CARE May 2/May 16 2.5 sub debt GODREJ CONSUMER 500 mln 9.80 18 AA ICRA April 27 0.5 HDFC 5 9.97 15-month AAA CRISIL May 7 5.75 LIC HOUSING FIN 2.5 9.85 2 AA + CARE May 3 2.6 L&T INFRA FIN 2 9.90 10 AA + CARE May 1 2 sub debt NTPC Ltd 5* 9.25 15 AAA CRISIL May 4 5 STRPP 11th yr IDFC 2.5* 9.95 13-, AAA FITCH 14-mnth INDIAN OIL 10* 9.35 5 AAA FITCH April 26 12.95 put/call 3 yr L&T IDPL 1.8 10.06 10 AA ICRA April 27 1.8 TATA SONS 2.5* 9.54 10 AAA CRISIL April 25 2.5 TATA STEEL 15 9.80 10 AA+ CARE April 23 15 INDIAN OIL 10 9.35 3 AAA FITCH April 26 10 HINDALCO 30 9.55 10 AA+ CRISIL April 25 30 POWER FIN 1.5* 9.61 semi 5 AAA CRISIL April 24 47 put/call 18 month HDFC 3.5* 9.70 3 AAA CRISIL April 16 7.5 IDFC 5* 9.87-9.88 5-yr, 3 monthAAA FITCH April 16 8.5 Put/call 15 month,5-yr 4 month Put/ call 16 month LIC Housing Fin 2* 9.90 3 AAA CRISIL April 11 4 L&T Finance 1.25 9.80 2 AA + CARE Holdings HDFC 2* 9.60 1yr, 1 day AAA CRISIL April 23 5 HDFC 2* 9.80 1yr, 1 day AAA CRISIL April 18 5 LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS --------------------- * India's Rural Electrification Corp has invited bankers on Friday to discuss plans to raise up to 20 billion rupees ($356.35 million) through bonds. * GMR Highways, a unit of GMR Infrastructure, has raised 3.75 billion rupees ($67.19 million) in two-year bonds, paying a coupon of 12.35 percent semi-annually. * Aegis Logistics has raised 250 million rupees ($4.48 million) through 8-year bonds at 10.20 percent, a source directly involved in the deal said on Wednesday. * India's state-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd is planning to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($135.92 million) though bonds and is likely to launch the issue as early as next week. [ID: nL4E8GT553] * India's Power Finance Corporation has invited bids from Tuesday for an at least 1.5 billion rupee ($27.54 million), dual-tranche bond issue, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed. * Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam is planning to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.76 million) via bonds, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday. * IFCI Ltd is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($28.54 million) through a private placement of unsecured bonds, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters. * Indian Hotels Co Ltd is looking to raise 2 billion rupees ($38.79 million) in unsecured five-year bonds. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription. **-Final book not yet compiled. LT2-Lower Tier II bonds UT2-Upper Tier II bonds T1- Perpetual Tier I # semi-annualised coupon NCD - Non-convertible debentures For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)