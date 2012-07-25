MUMBAI, July 25 The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest announced details is attached at the bottom. Issuer Size Coupon Maturity Rating Open/close Total raised (bln rupees) (in pct) (years) (bln rupees) ISSUES OPEN -------------- TATA MOTORS 3 9.85 3 JINDAL POWER LTD 5 - 2 - - Put/call option at the end of 6 months HDFC CORP 10 9.45 5 AAA CRISIL - Put/call option at the end of 13 months NATIONAL HOUSING 2.5* - 3 - - BANK Put/call option at the end of 366 days ADITYA BIRLA 3 10.40 2 - - NUVO UNIT HDFC CORP 10 9.55 2 AAA CRISIL - MAHINDRA WORLD 2.5 12.30 3-,4-, A CRISIL - CITY 5-yr TRIL INFORPARK 14 12.25 3 - - Put/call option for the 2 bln tranche after year 1 and 2 NABARD 5 9.23 3 AAA CRISIL Put option after 13 months IDFC LTD 2 9.80 3 AAA FITCH - Call only options after year 1 and 2 LIC HOUSING 2 9.64 2 AAA CRISIL - FINANCE HDFC 5 9.50 5 AAA CRISIL - WELSPUN CORP 10 11 7-,10-yr AA CRISIL - AA- BRICKWORK put/call 7yr for 10yr bond put/call 5yr for 7yr bond PIRAMAL HEALTHCARE 5 9.39 3-mth - - TATA SONS 3 9.78, 3-,10-year AAA CRISIL - 9.70 HDFC CORP 4 9.60 1-yr 1 day AAA CRISIL - EXIM BANK 500 mln 9.16 3 AAA CRISIL - SHRIRAM TRANSPORT 500 mln 10.85 10 - - FINANCE IDFC LTD 2.5 9.50 3 AAA FITCH - HDFC CORP 2 9.60 3 AAA CRISIL - AIR INDIA 74 9.50 19 - INDIAN 11 - 20-,25-, AAA CRISIL - INFRASTRUCTURE 30-yr AAA CARE FINANCE CO SHIRAM TRANSPORT 6 - 36-mth, - - FINANCE 60-mth NABARD 2 9.41 2-yr APOLLO HOSPITALS 1.25 9.80 5 AA CRISIL - ENTERPRISES Put/call option at the end of 3 years NABARD 5* 9.41 3 AAA CRISIL July 17 Put/call option at the end of 2 years EXIM 1.5 9.25 3 AAA CRISIL July 17 Put/call option at the end of 1 year RURAL 25 9.40, 5-,7-yr - - ELECTRIFICATION 9.39 BOARD HPCL-MITTAL 5 10.45 10 AA - PIPELINES IDFC LTD 3 9.64 27-month AAA FITCH - LIC HOUSING FINANCE 4 9.75 29-month AAA CRISIL - LIC HOUSING FINANCE 1 9.75 37-month AAA CRISIL - EXIM 1* 9.25 10 AAA CRISIL July 12 EXIM 1* 9.32 3 AAA CRISIL July 6 3.10 HDFC 3 9.60 1-yr 1-day AAA CRISIL - M&M FIN 1.25 9.95 3 AA+ CRISIL - - L&T FINANCE 3 45 bps+base 2 AA+ CARE - - rate L&T FINANCE 2 10.20 2 AA+ CARE - HOLDINGS NABARD 2 9.45 2 AAA CRISIL - SHRIRAM EQUIPMENT 2 10.60 3 AA+ CARE - FINANCE AA CRISIL NABARD 2* 9.35 3 AAA CRISIL - POWER GRID CORP 10 9.35 16 AAA CRISIL June 26 LAAA ICRA DENA BANK 8.5 9.23 15 - - PNB HOUSING 3 9.25 10 AA CRISIL June 25 - June 27 FINANCE HDFC 2* 9.55 5 AAA CRISIL - IDFC 2 9.80 14-month - IDFC 2 9.71 2 - NABARD 2* 9.3970 1.5 AAA CRISIL - NABARD 12 9.40 4-yr 48-day AAA CRISIL - LIC HOUSING 3* 9.75 40-month AAA CRISIL - LIC HOUSING 2* 9.80 28-month AAA CRISIL - NEEPCO - 9.25 7 HPCL-MITTAL 5 4.00 10 AA FITCH - ENERGY L&T FINANCE 3 10.l5 2 AA+ CARE June 8 HOLDINGS NATIONAL HOUSING -- 9.55-9.65 3 BANK Put/call option at the end of 366 days NABARD 2* 9.33 5 AAA CRISIL - TATA SONS 1.5* 9.69 10 AAA CRISIL - TATA MOTOR FIN 1* 10.40 2-,3-yr AA-CRISIL - IDFC 2* 9.75 25 month AAA FITCH - LIC HOUSING 2* 9.70 5 AAA CRISIL June 8 HDFC 5* 9.70 5 AAA CRISIL June 7 RECENTLY CLOSED ------------------- APPOLLO HOSPITALS 1.25 9.80 5 AA CRISIL ENTERPRISE Put/call option after year 3 INDIGOLD 8 10.60 yld 13 month ICRA AA+ June 25 8 MAHINDRA AND 1.25 9.95 3 AA+ July 3 MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES YES BANK 4 10.50 T1 AA- CARE June 25 AA- ICRA Call option after year 10 YES BANK 600mln 10.25 UT2 AA- CARE June 25 AA- ICRA POWER GRID CORP 10 9.35 4yr-16yr A CRISIL 39.975 A ICRA HDB FINANCIAL 850 mln* 10.10 5 AA CARE June 11 SERVICES POWER FINANCE 1.5 9.40, 5, 10 June 22 30.00 CORP 9.39 put/call 7yr for 10yr bond NABARD 2* 9.50 3 AAA CRISIL June 4 10.00 HDFC 3* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL June 5 5.00 IREDA 3 9.49 10 AAA (SO) May 31 3.00 CARE LIC HOUSING 2* 9.75 5 AAA CRISIL June 5 2.50 NABARD 2* 9.40 5 AAA CRISIL May 24 4.40 HDFC 2.5* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL May 28 2.60 STEEL AUTHORITY 2.5* 9.30 10 AAA CRISIL May 25 3.80 OF INDIA redemption in 5 equal installments IL&FS 1 9.80 10 AAA CARE May 30 4 NIRMA 1.5 10.50 2 AA CRISIL May 31 1.5 TATA MOTORS 5* 10 5-, 7-yr AA- CRISIL May 25 5 TATA SONS 1.5* 9.85 5 AAA CRISIL May 21 3.10 LIC HF 1.5* 9.90 2 AAA CRISIL NABARD 2* 9.46 3 AAA CRISIL May 21 2.00 HDFC 2 10 1 yr, 1 day AAA CRISIL May 16 2.30 TATA MOTORS 2* 10.40 2,3 AA- CRISIL LIC HF 2.5* 9.70 5 AAA CRISIL IDFC 1* 9.77 18-month AAA FITCH May 15 1 EXIM 2.5* 9.30 10 AAA CRISIL May 11 7.67 BHARAT EARTH 3 9.24 10 LAA+ ICRA May 14 3 MOVERS LTD semi redeemed in 8,9,10th year HDFC 2 9.50 10 AAA CRISIL May 9 2 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 2.5* 10.50 10 AA CARE May 2/May 16 2.5 sub debt GODREJ CONSUMER 500 mln 9.80 18 AA ICRA April 27 0.5 HDFC 5 9.97 15-month AAA CRISIL May 7 5.75 LIC HOUSING FIN 2.5 9.85 2 AA + CARE May 3 2.6 L&T INFRA FIN 2 9.90 10 AA + CARE May 1 2 sub debt NTPC Ltd 5* 9.25 15 AAA CRISIL May 4 5 STRPP 11th yr LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS --------------------- * State Bank of India launched a five-year dollar bond sale with final guidance of 380 basis points over Treasuries and will aim to raise between $1-2 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. * India's Suzlon Energy has raised $281 million in short-term loans to repay its foreign convertible bondholders, days before the extended maturity date, IFR reported on Wednesday. * Jindal Power Ltd, a unit of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($89 million) through bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. * Tata Motors is planning to raise 3 billion rupees through bonds maturing in March 2015 at 9.85 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp has raised 10 billion rupees ($178.83 million) through five-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of 13 months of 9.45 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. * India's National Housing Bank (NHB) plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($89.41 million) via 3-year bonds with a put/call option after 366 days, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. * A unit of Aditya Birla Nuvo is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($54.33 million) through 2-year bonds at a coupon of 10.40 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deals said on Monday. * State-run Power Finance Corp is planning a new bond sale this week. The company is thinking of a short-term structure of 3 to 5 years. * India Infrastructure Finance Co has set a coupon of 9.41 percent for 25-year bonds and 9.36 percent for 30-year bonds, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise 10 billion rupees ($181.11 million) through two-year bonds at 9.55 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. * Mahindra World City (Jaipur), a unit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers, has raised 2.5 billion rupees ($45.33 million) after selling bonds at 12.30 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. * India's TRIL Infopark is planning to raise 14 billion rupees ($253.83 million) through a dual tranche bond at a quarterly coupon payment of 12.25 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. The funds raised will be used to refinance existing loans, said one of the sources. * National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has priced a 5 billion rupees ($90.2 million) 3-year paper via Yes Bank. The bonds pay a coupon of 9.23 percent.(IFR) * BMW India Financial Services is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.16 million) through a bond sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. * India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.07 million) via three-year bonds at 9.80 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. * India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.07 million) via 2-year bonds at 9.64 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($90.2 million) through five-year bonds at 9.50 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. * India Infrastructure Finance Co has decided to raise 11 billion Indian rupees ($199.00 million) through a dual-tranche bond offering, comprising 25-, and 30-year bonds, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. * Welspun Corp is planning to raise up to 10 billion ($181 million) from a dual-tranche bond sale. The bonds will be sold in in two tranches - a 10-year piece with a put/call option at the end of year 7 and a 7-year tranche with a put/call after year 5. (IFR) * Indian drug maker Piramal Healthcare plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.46 million) through 3-month commercial paper at 9.39 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. * Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($54.27 million) via dual-tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. * Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has raised 1.25 billion rupees($22.5 million) from a 5-year secured bond sale. The bonds, with a put/call at the end of three years, pay a coupon of 9.80 percent.(IFR) * India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 4 billion rupees ($72.51 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 9.60 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. * The Export-Import Bank of India plans to raise at least 500 million rupees ($9.06 million) via 3-year bonds at 9.16 percent, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Monday. * Shriram Transport Finance plans to raise 500 million rupees ($9.06 million) via 10-year subordinate debt with 10.85 percent coupon, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday. * India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($44.75 million) via 3-year bonds at 9.50 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($35.80 million) through three-year bonds at 9.60 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. * Ailing national carrier Air India has invited banks to bid for underwriting roles in a sale of 74 billion rupees ($1.34 billion) of government-guaranteed bonds, a document seen by Reuters showed. * India Infrastructure Finance Co has invited offers by Monday to raise up to 11 billion rupees via 20-, 25-, 30-year bonds, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said. * Shriram Transport Finance plans to raise up to 6 billion rupees ($108.33 million) through a public issue of bonds, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. The non-banking financial institution will issue interest-bearing bonds with 36- and 60-month tenures and non-interest bearing bonds, which will be redeemable at a premium in the same tenures, said the sources. * India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, or NABARD, plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.11 million) through two-year bonds at 9.41 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. * Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has raised 1.25 billion rupees($22.5 million) from a 5-year secured bond sale. The bonds, with a put/call at the end of three years, pay a coupon of 9.80 percent.(IFR) * State-run National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has priced a new 5 billion rupees ($90 million) 3-year bond deal at 9.41 percent. The deal, with an unspecified greenshoe, has a put/call at the end of two years.(IFR) * Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) has priced a 1.5 billion 3-year bond deal at 9.25 percent which has a put/call at the end of the first year. (IFR) * India's Rural Electrification Corp has invited banks to bid on Monday for a bond sale of up to 25 billion rupees ($453.43 million), a senior company source said on Friday. * India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 4 billion rupees ($72.55 million) via 29-month bonds at 9.75 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The company is also raising at least 1 billion rupees via 38-month bonds at 9.75 percent. * India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees via 3-tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. Separately, IDFC said it plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees via 27-month bonds at 9.64 percent. [ID:nL3E8I622U ] * Shriram Transport Finance Co has priced a multi-tenor deal of over 2 billion rupees with a step-down coupon structure. (IFR) * Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corp. is planning to raise up to 60 billion ($1 billion) from a long-term bond sale. Rating agency ICRA has recently assigned A to the bonds which carry a guarantee from the state government.( IFR) * Yes Bank has wrapped up two separate bond trades. The bank settled on June 25 a 1.4 billion ($24.5 million) perpetual bond deal paying a coupon of 10.50 percent. The bonds have a call option after year 10. The bank also did a 600 million Upper Tier -2 deal paying a coupon of 10.25 percent. (IFR) * India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 1 billion rupees ($17.51 million) in 3-year bonds at a 9.75 percent coupon, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. * Hindalco Industries, a unit of India's Aditya Birla Group, is poised to announce a 15 billion rupees bond sale.Crisil assigned an AA+ rating to the bond. (IFR) * National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has priced a 2 billion rupees ($35.3 million) 3-year bond sale at 9.35 percent. The issue has an unspecified greenshoe option.(IFR) * HDB Financial Services has raised 850 million rupees ($15 million) from a 5-year bond sale, including a greenshoe of 200 million rupees. The bonds will pay 10.10 percent coupon annually. The issue, which opened on June 7, closed and settled on June 11.(IFR) * State-run Power Finance Corp closed its dual-tranche bond issue at over 30 billion rupees ($531 million) last Friday. (IFR) * Power Grid Corp, an Indian state-run utility, is launching a bond issue on Monday to raise at least 10 billion rupees, a senior company source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. * Sole bookrunner SBI Caps closed a 8.76 billion ($155 million) project finance loan for Jabalpur Transmission Co Ltd (JTCL). The loan, which matures in June 2026, was signed on June 11 by six banks.(IFR) * India's Ashok Leyland plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($53.50 million) via dual tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. * Power Finance Corp has released a request for quotation this afternoon for a dual-tranche bond. The company was expected to put out the RFQ on Wednesday but held back. Twenty-one arrangers have been asked to bid by 5pm India time on Thursday day for a 5-year plain vanilla bond and for a 10-year bond with a put/call at the end of 7-years. (IFR) * Two state-run companies have called meetings with arrangers for potential rupee bond sales. Steel Authority of India was meeting arrangers on Tuesday, while Power Grid Corp of India will meet bankers on Wednesday to discuss its potential bond plans.(IFR) * Dena Bank has raised 8.5 billion ($152 million) from the sale of Lower Tier 2 bonds. These 15-years bonds with a call at the end of year 10 were priced on June 15 at 9.23 percent.(IFR) * State-owned [Airports Authority of India] is close to scrapping its 5 billionn rupees ($89.7 million) dual-tranche bond sale after bids failed to meet its targeted pricing.(IFR) * State-owned Airports Authority of India has invited bids from six banks for a 5 billion rupees ($89.7 million) dual-tranche issue consisting of a plain 5-year and a 5-year with put/call option at the end of the third year. The bonds have a local "AAA" rating.(IFR) * PNB Housing Finance priced its 3 billion rupee ($54m) 10-year bond sale at a 9.25 percent semi-annual coupon. The issue will open for subscription from June 25 to 27. AK Capital, Axis Bank, Darashaw, Kotak Mahindra Bank, I-Sec PD and Trust Capital are the arrangers.(IFR) * HDFC has priced a 2 billion ($36 million) 5-year bond at 9.55 percent. The sale, arranged by Yes Bank, has an unspecified greenshoe. (IFR) * Indian metals maker Sterlite Industries has postponed its plans for an up to 24 billion rupee ($439 million) bond sale. Earlier this week the company had received bids for the two-part bond which did not match its expectations. (IFR) * IDFC has priced two deals separately. A 2 billion rupees ($6m) 14-month deal was priced via ICICI Bank, yielding 9.80 percent. A second deal, also of 2 billion rupees is a 24-month paper with a yield of 9.71 percent. This was arranged via Deutsche Bank.(IFR) * State-run National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development did two separate deals on Tuesday. The first one was a minimum 2 billion rupee 18-month sale with a greenshoe. The bonds pay 9.3970 percent coupon and yield of 9.47 percent. (IFR) The issue has reached 3.7 billion rupees with Deutsche Bank (2 billion rupees), ING Vysa(700 million rupees), Axis Bank (500 million rupees) and ICICI Bank (500 million rupees) joining as arrangers. (IFR) Nabard also did a jumbo 12 billion rupee 4-year 48-day deal with Trust Capital as the arranger. The bonds paid 9.40 percent, with EPFO as one of the big investors in the deal. (IFR) * LIC Housing Finance priced a 40-month 3 billion rupees 9.75 percent deal plus a greenshoe, sold via ICICI Bank and I-Sec PD. The deal settles on June 18. It also did a 28-month bond sale at 9.80 percent and a minimum size of 2 billion rupees with a greenshoe. (IFR) * Bids have been placed for a 7-year issue for North Eastern Electric Power Corporation(Neepco). It is believed that Axis Bank bid the tightest at 9.25 percent semi-annual for the AA- rated Neepco bonds. (IFR) * HPCL-Mittal Energy and its wholly-owned subsidiary HPCL-Mittal Pipelines are turning to the bond markets to meet their capital expenditure needs with each company lining up a 5 billion rupees 10-year bond sale. (IFR) * L&T Finance, owned by engineering and construction major Larsen & Troubro, has priced an 3 billion rupees (USD54m) 2-year bond at 10.15 percent. (IFR) * National Housing Bank is looking to do a 3-year bond with a put/call option at the end of 366 days. The bank is looking at a range of 9.55%-9/65%, according to a banker. (IFR) * Indian metals maker Sterlite Industries is in talks with bankers to raise as much as 25 billion rupees ($451.3 million) via bonds, proceeds of which will go to its unit Sterlite Energy. * Power Grid Corp, an Indian state-run transmission utility, is planning to borrow at least 10 billion rupees via bonds. * Tourism Finance Corp plans to raise up to 1.5 billion rupees ($27.01 million) via 10-year bonds at 9.95 percent. [ID: nL3E8H53NH] * India's Rajasthan State Road Transport Corp is planning to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($90.04 million) in 10-year bonds at 9.70 percent semi-annual coupon. * Indian developer Emaar MGF Land raised 22.6 billion rupees ($404.37 million) through a private placement of bonds with a coupon of 11.25 percent. * India's Power Finance Corporation may raise 25 billion rupees ($447.31 million) via perpetual bonds for capital adequacy purposes. * India's HPCL-Mittal Pipelines plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($89.04 million) in a bond sale, and is currently in talk with bankers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription. **-Final book not yet compiled. LT2-Lower Tier II bonds UT2-Upper Tier II bonds T1- Perpetual Tier I # semi-annualised coupon NCD - Non-convertible debentures