MUMBAI, Aug 9 The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest announced details is attached at the bottom. Issuer Size Coupon Maturity Rating Open/close Total raised (bln rupees) (in pct) (years) (bln rupees) ISSUES OPEN -------------- TORRENT POWER 5 10.25 8-,9-, AA CRISIL - 10-yr MAHINDRA & 5 9.90, 2yr, - - MAHINDRA 9.80 18 mths FINANCIAL SERVICES HDFC CORP 5 9.50 5 AAA CRISIL - TUBE INVESTMENTS 1.5 10.05 4-,5-yr AA CRISIL - OF INDIA DEWAN HOUSING 3.5 11.00, 7 - 11.55, Put/Call option in the third and fifth year 11.45 HDFC CORP 5 9.60 3 AAA CRISIL - IDFC 2 9.43 2 AAA FITCH - WELSPUN 4 11.15, 7yr -AA CARE - put/call option after year 5 11.25 7yr plain HINDALCO 15 9.60 10 - - HDFC CORP 1.5 9.60 2 AAA CRISIL - EXPORT-IMPORT BANK 500mln 355bps+US 5 AAA CRISIL - OF INDIA treasury rate RURAL 5 9.15, 179 days, A+ CARE July 31 ELECTRIFICATION 9.10 360 days BOARD FORBES & CO. 750mln 10.75 5 AA- CRISIL - HPCL-MITTAL 10 10.75 10 AA-(ind) FITCH - PIPELINES BMW INDIA FINANCIAL 8 9.95, 2-,3-, AAA CRISIL - SERVICES 10.05, 5-yr 10.25 TUBE INVESTMENTS 1.5 9.95 6 AA CRISIL - OF INDIA Put/call option at the end of 3 years TATA MOTORS 3 9.85 3 JINDAL POWER LTD 5 - 2 - - Put/call option at the end of 6 months HDFC CORP 10 9.45 5 AAA CRISIL - Put/call option at the end of 13 months NATIONAL HOUSING 2.5* - 3 - - BANK Put/call option at the end of 366 days ADITYA BIRLA 3 10.40 2 - - NUVO UNIT HDFC CORP 10 9.55 2 AAA CRISIL - MAHINDRA WORLD 2.5 12.30 3-,4-, A CRISIL - CITY 5-yr TRIL INFORPARK 14 12.25 3 - - Put/call option for the 2 bln tranche after year 1 and 2 NABARD 5 9.23 3 AAA CRISIL Put option after 13 months IDFC LTD 2 9.80 3 AAA FITCH - Call only options after year 1 and 2 LIC HOUSING 2 9.64 2 AAA CRISIL - FINANCE HDFC 5 9.50 5 AAA CRISIL - WELSPUN CORP 10 11 7-,10-yr AA CRISIL - AA- BRICKWORK put/call 7yr for 10yr bond put/call 5yr for 7yr bond PIRAMAL HEALTHCARE 5 9.39 3-mth - - TATA SONS 3 9.78, 3-,10-year AAA CRISIL - 9.70 HDFC CORP 4 9.60 1-yr 1 day AAA CRISIL - EXIM BANK 500 mln 9.16 3 AAA CRISIL - SHRIRAM TRANSPORT 500 mln 10.85 10 - - FINANCE IDFC LTD 2.5 9.50 3 AAA FITCH - HDFC CORP 2 9.60 3 AAA CRISIL - AIR INDIA 74 9.50 19 - INDIAN 11 - 20-,25-, AAA CRISIL - INFRASTRUCTURE 30-yr AAA CARE FINANCE CO SHIRAM TRANSPORT 6 - 36-mth, - - FINANCE 60-mth NABARD 2 9.41 2-yr APOLLO HOSPITALS 1.25 9.80 5 AA CRISIL - ENTERPRISES Put/call option at the end of 3 years NABARD 5* 9.41 3 AAA CRISIL July 17 Put/call option at the end of 2 years EXIM 1.5 9.25 3 AAA CRISIL July 17 Put/call option at the end of 1 year RURAL 25 9.40, 5-,7-yr - - ELECTRIFICATION 9.39 BOARD HPCL-MITTAL 5 10.45 10 AA - PIPELINES IDFC LTD 3 9.64 27-month AAA FITCH - LIC HOUSING FINANCE 4 9.75 29-month AAA CRISIL - LIC HOUSING FINANCE 1 9.75 37-month AAA CRISIL - EXIM 1* 9.25 10 AAA CRISIL July 12 EXIM 1* 9.32 3 AAA CRISIL July 6 3.10 RECENTLY CLOSED ------------------- POWER FINANCE 1.5 9.01,9.27, 5-,5-,10-yr - Aug 7 CORPORATION 9.29 Put/call option at the end of 18 months for 5-yr tranche and at the end of 8 years for the 10-yr tranche. APPOLLO HOSPITALS 1.25 9.80 5 AA CRISIL ENTERPRISE Put/call option after year 3 INDIGOLD 8 10.60 yld 13 month ICRA AA+ June 25 8 MAHINDRA AND 1.25 9.95 3 AA+ July 3 MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES YES BANK 4 10.50 T1 AA- CARE June 25 AA- ICRA Call option after year 10 YES BANK 600mln 10.25 UT2 AA- CARE June 25 AA- ICRA POWER GRID CORP 10 9.35 4yr-16yr A CRISIL 39.975 A ICRA HDB FINANCIAL 850 mln* 10.10 5 AA CARE June 11 SERVICES POWER FINANCE 1.5 9.40, 5, 10 June 22 30.00 CORP 9.39 put/call 7yr for 10yr bond NABARD 2* 9.50 3 AAA CRISIL June 4 10.00 HDFC 3* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL June 5 5.00 IREDA 3 9.49 10 AAA (SO) May 31 3.00 CARE LIC HOUSING 2* 9.75 5 AAA CRISIL June 5 2.50 NABARD 2* 9.40 5 AAA CRISIL May 24 4.40 HDFC 2.5* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL May 28 2.60 STEEL AUTHORITY 2.5* 9.30 10 AAA CRISIL May 25 3.80 OF INDIA redemption in 5 equal installments IL&FS 1 9.80 10 AAA CARE May 30 4 NIRMA 1.5 10.50 2 AA CRISIL May 31 1.5 TATA MOTORS 5* 10 5-, 7-yr AA- CRISIL May 25 5 TATA SONS 1.5* 9.85 5 AAA CRISIL May 21 3.10 LIC HF 1.5* 9.90 2 AAA CRISIL NABARD 2* 9.46 3 AAA CRISIL May 21 2.00 HDFC 2 10 1 yr, 1 day AAA CRISIL May 16 2.30 TATA MOTORS 2* 10.40 2,3 AA- CRISIL LIC HF 2.5* 9.70 5 AAA CRISIL IDFC 1* 9.77 18-month AAA FITCH May 15 1 EXIM 2.5* 9.30 10 AAA CRISIL May 11 7.67 BHARAT EARTH 3 9.24 10 LAA+ ICRA May 14 3 MOVERS LTD semi redeemed in 8,9,10th year LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS --------------------- * India's Rural Electrification Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($90.44 million) via 5-year bonds, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday. * India's Tata Power will restart a 15 billion rupee ($271.32 million) bond sale as the company is hoping for lower pricing and is also considering introducing a hybrid bond, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. * India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.26 million) via one-year one-day bonds at 9 percent. * Torrent Power has priced a 5.5 billion rupees ($99.5 mln) debut bond sale at 10.25 percent. The bonds, which have staggered maturity of 8-, 9- and 10-years, will be launched shortly.(IFR) * India's IDBI Bank has picked three banks for a potential offshore bond issue, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, with one saying the bank is eyeing a Singapore dollar offering. * India's Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.16 million) through private placement of dual-tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.(IFR) * India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($90.16 million) via five-year bonds at 9.50 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. * India's Power Finance Corporation closed books for its bond sale of at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.05 million) after receiving bids of over 41 billion rupees within hours of the launch on Tuesday, four bankers involved in the sale said. * India's HPCL-Mittal Pipelines is raising 10 billion rupees ($179.36 million) via a 10-year bond with staggered maturities at the end of the eighth, ninth and tenth year, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday. The firm will issue secured bonds with a 4 percent coupon and a premium on maturity of 10.75 percent. * Essar Projects India Ltd has raised a 30.65 billion rupees ($554 million) one-year revolving credit facility. The facility is split into a 6.15 billion rupees tranche and a 24.5 billion rupees tranche. * Tube Investments of India has priced a 1.5 billion rupees ($26.8 million) deal at 10.05 percent. The bonds, rated AA by Crisil, will have a staggered maturity over four and five years. Citigroup is the arranger. (IFR) * India's Dewan Housing is planning to raise 3.5 billion rupees ($62.7 million) via bonds with a terminal maturity of seven years, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion Indian rupees ($90.11 million) via three-year bonds at 9.60 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. * State-run Power Finance Corp is looking to raise around 30 billion rupees ($538 million) from a multi-tranche sale. A final decision on the structure is likely to be taken on Thursday, after which RFQs may be sent to arrangers for bidding. (IFR) * Gujarat State Petroleum Corp is exploring a debut in the rupee bond market with an 10 billion rupees ($180 mln) sale. The company met with banks last week on the potential sale and a RFQ is expected to be sent to half a dozen banks soon. (IFR) * State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company is planning to tread on a road less travelled with a rare 25- to 30-year dollar bond debut. (IFR) * India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($35.96 million) via two-year bonds at 9.43 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. * India's Welspun Corp Ltd plan to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($71.92 million) via bonds to repay debt, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. * Steel Authority of India is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($89.90 million) in commercial papers, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.04 million) via two-year bonds at 9.60 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. * Export-Import Bank of India launched a five-year benchmark-sized dollar bond sale on Tuesday, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said, becoming the second state-run lender to seek funding from overseas markets in as many weeks. * India's Rural Electrification Corp is planning to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($90.35 million) via commercial papers, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on Monday. * India's Forbes & Co plans to raise up to 750 million rupees ($13.6 million) via 5-year bonds at 10.75 percent, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Monday. * India's HPCL-Mittal Pipelines is planning to raise 10 billion rupees ($179.36 million) in a bond sale and is currently in talk with bankers, three sources aware of the plans said on Friday. * BMW India Financial Services has raised 8 billion rupees ($142.44 million) through a bond sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. * Tube Investments of India is planning to raise 1.5 billion rupees ($26.71 million) by issuing dual tranche bonds, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. * State Bank of India launched a five-year dollar bond sale with final guidance of 380 basis points over Treasuries and will aim to raise between $1-2 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. * India's Suzlon Energy has raised $281 million in short-term loans to repay its foreign convertible bondholders, days before the extended maturity date, IFR reported on Wednesday. * Jindal Power Ltd, a unit of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($89 million) through bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. * Tata Motors is planning to raise 3 billion rupees through bonds maturing in March 2015 at 9.85 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp has raised 10 billion rupees ($178.83 million) through five-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of 13 months of 9.45 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. * India's National Housing Bank (NHB) plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($89.41 million) via 3-year bonds with a put/call option after 366 days, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. * A unit of Aditya Birla Nuvo is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($54.33 million) through 2-year bonds at a coupon of 10.40 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deals said on Monday. * State-run Power Finance Corp is planning a new bond sale this week. The company is thinking of a short-term structure of 3 to 5 years. * India Infrastructure Finance Co has set a coupon of 9.41 percent for 25-year bonds and 9.36 percent for 30-year bonds, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise 10 billion rupees ($181.11 million) through two-year bonds at 9.55 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. * Mahindra World City (Jaipur), a unit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers, has raised 2.5 billion rupees ($45.33 million) after selling bonds at 12.30 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. * India's TRIL Infopark is planning to raise 14 billion rupees ($253.83 million) through a dual tranche bond at a quarterly coupon payment of 12.25 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. The funds raised will be used to refinance existing loans, said one of the sources. * National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has priced a 5 billion rupees ($90.2 million) 3-year paper via Yes Bank. The bonds pay a coupon of 9.23 percent.(IFR) * BMW India Financial Services is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.16 million) through a bond sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. * India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.07 million) via three-year bonds at 9.80 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. * India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.07 million) via 2-year bonds at 9.64 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($90.2 million) through five-year bonds at 9.50 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. * India Infrastructure Finance Co has decided to raise 11 billion Indian rupees ($199.00 million) through a dual-tranche bond offering, comprising 25-, and 30-year bonds, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. * Welspun Corp is planning to raise up to 10 billion ($181 million) from a dual-tranche bond sale. The bonds will be sold in in two tranches - a 10-year piece with a put/call option at the end of year 7 and a 7-year tranche with a put/call after year 5. (IFR) * Indian drug maker Piramal Healthcare plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.46 million) through 3-month commercial paper at 9.39 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. * Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($54.27 million) via dual-tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. * Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has raised 1.25 billion rupees($22.5 million) from a 5-year secured bond sale. The bonds, with a put/call at the end of three years, pay a coupon of 9.80 percent.(IFR) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription. **-Final book not yet compiled. LT2-Lower Tier II bonds UT2-Upper Tier II bonds T1- Perpetual Tier I # semi-annualised coupon NCD - Non-convertible debentures ($1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)