MUMBAI, Aug 17 The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate
bonds. A list of the latest announced details is attached at the bottom.
Issuer Size Coupon Maturity Rating Open/close Total raised
(bln rupees) (in pct) (years) (bln rupees)
ISSUES OPEN
--------------
TORRENT POWER 5 10.25 8-,9-, AA CRISIL -
10-yr
MAHINDRA & 5 9.90, 2yr, - -
MAHINDRA 9.80 18 mths
FINANCIAL SERVICES
HDFC CORP 5 9.50 5 AAA CRISIL -
TUBE INVESTMENTS 1.5 10.05 4-,5-yr AA CRISIL -
OF INDIA
DEWAN HOUSING 3.5 11.00, 7 -
11.55, Put/Call option in the third and fifth year
11.45
HDFC CORP 5 9.60 3 AAA CRISIL -
IDFC 2 9.43 2 AAA FITCH -
WELSPUN 4 11.15, 7yr -AA CARE -
put/call option after year 5
11.25 7yr plain
HINDALCO 15 9.60 10 - -
HDFC CORP 1.5 9.60 2 AAA CRISIL -
EXPORT-IMPORT BANK 500mln 355bps+US 5 AAA CRISIL -
OF INDIA treasury rate
RURAL 5 9.15, 179 days, A+ CARE July 31
ELECTRIFICATION 9.10 360 days
BOARD
FORBES & CO. 750mln 10.75 5 AA- CRISIL -
HPCL-MITTAL 10 10.75 10 AA-(ind) FITCH -
PIPELINES
BMW INDIA FINANCIAL 8 9.95, 2-,3-, AAA CRISIL -
SERVICES 10.05, 5-yr
10.25
TUBE INVESTMENTS 1.5 9.95 6 AA CRISIL -
OF INDIA Put/call option at the end of 3 years
TATA MOTORS 3 9.85 3
JINDAL POWER LTD 5 - 2 - -
Put/call option at the end of 6 months
HDFC CORP 10 9.45 5 AAA CRISIL -
Put/call option at the end of 13 months
NATIONAL HOUSING 2.5* - 3 - -
BANK Put/call option at the end of 366 days
ADITYA BIRLA 3 10.40 2 - -
NUVO
UNIT
HDFC CORP 10 9.55 2 AAA CRISIL -
MAHINDRA WORLD 2.5 12.30 3-,4-, A CRISIL -
CITY 5-yr
TRIL INFORPARK 14 12.25 3 - -
Put/call option for the 2 bln tranche after year 1 and 2
NABARD 5 9.23 3 AAA CRISIL
Put option after 13 months
IDFC LTD 2 9.80 3 AAA FITCH -
Call only options after year 1 and 2
LIC HOUSING 2 9.64 2 AAA CRISIL -
FINANCE
HDFC 5 9.50 5 AAA CRISIL -
WELSPUN CORP 10 11 7-,10-yr AA CRISIL -
AA- BRICKWORK
put/call 7yr for 10yr bond
put/call 5yr for 7yr bond
PIRAMAL HEALTHCARE 5 9.39 3-mth - -
TATA SONS 3 9.78, 3-,10-year AAA CRISIL -
9.70
HDFC CORP 4 9.60 1-yr 1 day AAA CRISIL -
EXIM BANK 500 mln 9.16 3 AAA CRISIL -
SHRIRAM TRANSPORT 500 mln 10.85 10 - -
FINANCE
IDFC LTD 2.5 9.50 3 AAA FITCH -
HDFC CORP 2 9.60 3 AAA CRISIL -
AIR INDIA 74 9.50 19 -
INDIAN 11 - 20-,25-, AAA CRISIL -
INFRASTRUCTURE 30-yr AAA CARE
FINANCE CO
SHIRAM TRANSPORT 6 - 36-mth, - -
FINANCE 60-mth
NABARD 2 9.41 2-yr
APOLLO HOSPITALS 1.25 9.80 5 AA CRISIL -
ENTERPRISES Put/call option at the end of 3 years
NABARD 5* 9.41 3 AAA CRISIL July 17
Put/call option at the end of 2 years
EXIM 1.5 9.25 3 AAA CRISIL July 17
Put/call option at the end of 1 year
RURAL 25 9.40, 5-,7-yr - -
ELECTRIFICATION 9.39
BOARD
HPCL-MITTAL 5 10.45 10 AA -
PIPELINES
IDFC LTD 3 9.64 27-month AAA FITCH -
LIC HOUSING FINANCE 4 9.75 29-month AAA CRISIL -
LIC HOUSING FINANCE 1 9.75 37-month AAA CRISIL -
EXIM 1* 9.25 10 AAA CRISIL July 12
EXIM 1* 9.32 3 AAA CRISIL July 6 3.10
RECENTLY CLOSED
-------------------
POWER FINANCE 1.5 9.01,9.27, 5-,5-,10-yr - Aug 7
CORPORATION 9.29
Put/call option at the end of 18 months for 5-yr tranche and at the end of 8 years for the
10-yr tranche.
APPOLLO HOSPITALS 1.25 9.80 5 AA CRISIL
ENTERPRISE Put/call option after year 3
INDIGOLD 8 10.60 yld 13 month ICRA AA+ June 25 8
MAHINDRA AND 1.25 9.95 3 AA+ July 3
MAHINDRA FINANCIAL
SERVICES
YES BANK 4 10.50 T1 AA- CARE June 25
AA- ICRA
Call option after year 10
YES BANK 600mln 10.25 UT2 AA- CARE June 25
AA- ICRA
POWER GRID CORP 10 9.35 4yr-16yr A CRISIL 39.975
A ICRA
HDB FINANCIAL 850 mln* 10.10 5 AA CARE June 11
SERVICES
POWER FINANCE 1.5 9.40, 5, 10 June 22 30.00
CORP 9.39 put/call 7yr for 10yr bond
NABARD 2* 9.50 3 AAA CRISIL June 4 10.00
HDFC 3* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL June 5 5.00
IREDA 3 9.49 10 AAA (SO) May 31 3.00
CARE
LIC HOUSING 2* 9.75 5 AAA CRISIL June 5 2.50
NABARD 2* 9.40 5 AAA CRISIL May 24 4.40
HDFC 2.5* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL May 28 2.60
STEEL AUTHORITY 2.5* 9.30 10 AAA CRISIL May 25 3.80
OF INDIA redemption in 5 equal installments
LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS
---------------------
* Tata Sky, a unit of Tata Sons, is planning to raise 1.6 billion rupees ($28.70 million) via
five-year bonds, with a put/call option at the end of the third year of 11.60 percent.
* Steel Authority of India is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($44.84
million) in funds through a bond sale.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion
rupees ($44.7 million) through 18-month bonds at a coupon of 9.53 percent compounded annually
and payable on maturity. [ID: nL4E8JH28G]
* India's National Housing Bank (NHB) plans to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($134.53
million) via 36-month unsecured bonds with a put/call option after 366 days.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 2 billion
rupees ($36.09 million) through five-year bonds with a put option at the end of 13 months at
9.45 percent.
* India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.09 million) via
five-year staggered bonds at 9.40 percent.
* India's Ultratech Cement is planning to raise 2.5 billion rupees ($44.84 million)
through 5-year bonds at 9.15 percent.
* India's Tata Power has decided to raise 15 billion rupees ($269.06 million)
through hybrid bonds at 10.75 percent coupon payable on a semi-annual basis.
* India's Rural Electrification Corp is expected to raise over 17 billion rupees
($307.28 million) through a 5-year bond sale at 9.25 percent, three traders with knowledge of
the deal said on Monday.
* India's HPCL-Mittal Energy is planning to raise 10 billion rupees ($180.75 million) through
10-year bonds at a yield to maturity of 10.90 percent, three sources with direct knowledge of
the deal said on Friday.
* India's Rural Electrification Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees
($90.44 million) via 5-year bonds, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.
* India's Tata Power will restart a 15 billion rupee ($271.32 million) bond sale as
the company is hoping for lower pricing and is also considering introducing a hybrid bond, three
sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
* India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at
least 2 billion rupees ($36.26 million) via one-year one-day bonds at 9 percent.
* Torrent Power has priced a 5.5 billion rupees ($99.5 mln) debut bond sale at 10.25
percent. The bonds, which have staggered maturity of 8-, 9- and 10-years, will be launched
shortly.(IFR)
* India's IDBI Bank has picked three banks for a potential offshore bond issue,
three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, with one saying the bank is
eyeing a Singapore dollar offering.
* India's Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services plans to raise 5 billion rupees
($90.16 million) through private placement of dual-tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge
of the deal said on Tuesday.(IFR)
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees
($90.16 million) via five-year bonds at 9.50 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal
said on Tuesday.
* India's Power Finance Corporation closed books for its bond sale of at least 1.5
billion rupees ($27.05 million) after receiving bids of over 41 billion rupees within hours of
the launch on Tuesday, four bankers involved in the sale said.
* India's HPCL-Mittal Pipelines is raising 10 billion rupees ($179.36 million) via a 10-year
bond with staggered maturities at the end of the eighth, ninth and tenth year, a source with
direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
The firm will issue secured bonds with a 4 percent coupon and a premium on maturity of 10.75
percent.
* Essar Projects India Ltd has raised a 30.65 billion rupees ($554 million) one-year revolving
credit facility. The facility is split into a 6.15 billion rupees tranche and a 24.5 billion
rupees tranche.
* Tube Investments of India has priced a 1.5 billion rupees ($26.8 million) deal at
10.05 percent. The bonds, rated AA by Crisil, will have a staggered maturity over four and five
years. Citigroup is the arranger. (IFR)
* India's Dewan Housing is planning to raise 3.5 billion rupees ($62.7 million) via
bonds with a terminal maturity of seven years, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said
on Thursday.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion Indian
rupees ($90.11 million) via three-year bonds at 9.60 percent, a source with direct knowledge of
the deal said on Thursday.
* State-run Power Finance Corp is looking to raise around 30 billion rupees ($538
million) from a multi-tranche sale. A final decision on the structure is likely to be taken on
Thursday, after which RFQs may be sent to arrangers for bidding. (IFR)
* Gujarat State Petroleum Corp is exploring a debut in the rupee bond market with an 10
billion rupees ($180 mln) sale. The company met with banks last week on the potential sale and a
RFQ is expected to be sent to half a dozen banks soon. (IFR)
* State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company is planning to tread on a road less
travelled with a rare 25- to 30-year dollar bond debut. (IFR)
* India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($35.96 million) via
two-year bonds at 9.43 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
* India's Welspun Corp Ltd plan to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($71.92 million) via
bonds to repay debt, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
* Steel Authority of India is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($89.90 million) in
commercial papers, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 1.5 billion
rupees ($27.04 million) via two-year bonds at 9.60 percent, a source with direct knowledge of
the deal said on Tuesday.
* Export-Import Bank of India launched a five-year benchmark-sized dollar bond sale on
Tuesday, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said, becoming the second state-run
lender to seek funding from overseas markets in as many weeks.
* India's Rural Electrification Corp is planning to raise at least 5 billion rupees
($90.35 million) via commercial papers, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on
Monday.
* India's Forbes & Co plans to raise up to 750 million rupees ($13.6 million) via
5-year bonds at 10.75 percent, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Monday.
* India's HPCL-Mittal Pipelines is planning to raise 10 billion rupees ($179.36 million) in a
bond sale and is currently in talk with bankers, three sources aware of the plans said on
Friday.
* BMW India Financial Services has raised 8 billion rupees ($142.44 million) through a bond
sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
* Tube Investments of India is planning to raise 1.5 billion rupees ($26.71 million)
by issuing dual tranche bonds, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* State Bank of India launched a five-year dollar bond sale with final guidance of
380 basis points over Treasuries and will aim to raise between $1-2 billion, two sources with
direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
* India's Suzlon Energy has raised $281 million in short-term loans to repay its
foreign convertible bondholders, days before the extended maturity date, IFR reported on
Wednesday.
* Jindal Power Ltd, a unit of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, plans to raise 5 billion
rupees ($89 million) through bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
* Tata Motors is planning to raise 3 billion rupees through bonds maturing in March
2015 at 9.85 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on
Wednesday.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp has raised 10 billion rupees ($178.83
million) through five-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of 13 months of 9.45 percent,
a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
* India's National Housing Bank (NHB) plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($89.41 million)
via 3-year bonds with a put/call option after 366 days, two sources with knowledge of the deal
said on Tuesday.
* A unit of Aditya Birla Nuvo is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($54.33 million)
through 2-year bonds at a coupon of 10.40 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deals
said on Monday.
* State-run Power Finance Corp is planning a new bond sale this week. The company is
thinking of a short-term structure of 3 to 5 years.
* India Infrastructure Finance Co has set a coupon of 9.41 percent for 25-year
bonds and 9.36 percent for 30-year bonds, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Monday.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise 10 billion rupees
($181.11 million) through two-year bonds at 9.55 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Monday.
* Mahindra World City (Jaipur), a unit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers, has raised
2.5 billion rupees ($45.33 million) after selling bonds at 12.30 percent, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
* India's TRIL Infopark is planning to raise 14 billion rupees ($253.83 million) through a
dual tranche bond at a quarterly coupon payment of 12.25 percent, two sources with direct
knowledge of the deal said on Friday. The funds raised will be used to refinance existing loans,
said one of the sources.
* National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has priced a 5 billion rupees
($90.2 million) 3-year paper via Yes Bank. The bonds pay a coupon of 9.23
percent.(IFR)
* BMW India Financial Services is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.16 million) through
a bond sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
* India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.07 million) via
three-year bonds at 9.80 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Thursday.
* India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.07
million) via 2-year bonds at 9.64 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise up to 5 billion
rupees ($90.2 million) through five-year bonds at 9.50 percent, a source with direct knowledge
of the matter said on Thursday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription.
**-Final book not yet compiled.
LT2-Lower Tier II bonds
UT2-Upper Tier II bonds
T1- Perpetual Tier I
# semi-annualised coupon
NCD - Non-convertible debentures
