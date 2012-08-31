MUMBAI, Aug 31The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest announced details is attached at the bottom. Issuer Size Coupon Maturity Rating Open/close Total raised (bln rupees) (in pct) (years) (bln rupees) ISSUES OPEN -------------- TORRENT POWER 5 10.25 8-,9-, AA CRISIL - 10-yr MAHINDRA & 5 9.90, 2yr, - - MAHINDRA 9.80 18 mths FINANCIAL SERVICES HDFC CORP 5 9.50 5 AAA CRISIL - TUBE INVESTMENTS 1.5 10.05 4-,5-yr AA CRISIL - OF INDIA DEWAN HOUSING 3.5 11.00, 7 - 11.55, Put/Call option in the third and fifth year 11.45 HDFC CORP 5 9.60 3 AAA CRISIL - IDFC 2 9.43 2 AAA FITCH - WELSPUN 4 11.15, 7yr -AA CARE - put/call option after year 5 11.25 7yr plain HINDALCO 15 9.60 10 - - RECENTLY CLOSED ------------------- POWER FINANCE 1.5 9.01,9.27, 5-,5-,10-yr - Aug 7 CORPORATION 9.29 Put/call option at the end of 18 months for 5-yr tranche and at the end of 8 years for the 10-yr tranche. APPOLLO HOSPITALS 1.25 9.80 5 AA CRISIL ENTERPRISE Put/call option after year 3 INDIGOLD 8 10.60 yld 13 month ICRA AA+ June 25 8 MAHINDRA AND 1.25 9.95 3 AA+ July 3 MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES YES BANK 4 10.50 T1 AA- CARE June 25 AA- ICRA Call option after year 10 YES BANK 600mln 10.25 UT2 AA- CARE June 25 AA- ICRA POWER GRID CORP 10 9.35 4yr-16yr A CRISIL 39.975 A ICRA HDB FINANCIAL 850 mln* 10.10 5 AA CARE June 11 SERVICES POWER FINANCE 1.5 9.40, 5, 10 June 22 30.00 CORP 9.39 put/call 7yr for 10yr bond NABARD 2* 9.50 3 AAA CRISIL June 4 10.00 HDFC 3* 9.85 3 AAA CRISIL June 5 5.00 IREDA 3 9.49 10 AAA (SO) May 31 3.00 CARE LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS --------------------- * India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 1 billion rupees via three-year zero coupon bonds at a yield-to-maturity of 9.56 percent. [ID: nL4E8JT3ZA] * Hindustan Organic Chemicals plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.02 million) through one-year bonds at 8.73 percent semi-annual coupon. * Steel Authority of India has fixed a coupon of 9.18 percent to raise 3 billion rupees ($54.07 million) in funds through a five-year bond sale. * India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees via two-year bonds at 9.44 percent. * Fullerton India Credit plans to raise 6 billion rupees ($108.16 million) via dual tranche bonds. * Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 4 billion rupees ($72.10 million) via two separate bond deals. * Tata Capital, a unit of India's diversified Tata group, plans to raise at least 500 million rupees ($8.98 million) via 10-year bonds at 9.85 percent. * India Infoline Finance, a unit of India Infoline Ltd, plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($89.81 million) through a public bond issue. * Tata Sky, a unit of Tata Sons, is planning to raise 1.6 billion rupees ($28.70 million) via five-year bonds, with a put/call option at the end of the third year of 11.60 percent. * Steel Authority of India is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($44.84 million) in funds through a bond sale. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($44.7 million) through 18-month bonds at a coupon of 9.53 percent compounded annually and payable on maturity. [ID: nL4E8JH28G] * India's National Housing Bank (NHB) plans to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($134.53 million) via 36-month unsecured bonds with a put/call option after 366 days. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.09 million) through five-year bonds with a put option at the end of 13 months at 9.45 percent. * India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.09 million) via five-year staggered bonds at 9.40 percent. * India's Ultratech Cement is planning to raise 2.5 billion rupees ($44.84 million) through 5-year bonds at 9.15 percent. * India's Tata Power has decided to raise 15 billion rupees ($269.06 million) through hybrid bonds at 10.75 percent coupon payable on a semi-annual basis. * India's Rural Electrification Corp is expected to raise over 17 billion rupees ($307.28 million) through a 5-year bond sale at 9.25 percent, three traders with knowledge of the deal said on Monday. * India's HPCL-Mittal Energy is planning to raise 10 billion rupees ($180.75 million) through 10-year bonds at a yield to maturity of 10.90 percent, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. * India's Rural Electrification Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($90.44 million) via 5-year bonds, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday. * India's Tata Power will restart a 15 billion rupee ($271.32 million) bond sale as the company is hoping for lower pricing and is also considering introducing a hybrid bond, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. * India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.26 million) via one-year one-day bonds at 9 percent. * Torrent Power has priced a 5.5 billion rupees ($99.5 mln) debut bond sale at 10.25 percent. The bonds, which have staggered maturity of 8-, 9- and 10-years, will be launched shortly.(IFR) * India's IDBI Bank has picked three banks for a potential offshore bond issue, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, with one saying the bank is eyeing a Singapore dollar offering. * India's Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.16 million) through private placement of dual-tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.(IFR) * India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($90.16 million) via five-year bonds at 9.50 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. * India's Power Finance Corporation closed books for its bond sale of at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.05 million) after receiving bids of over 41 billion rupees within hours of the launch on Tuesday, four bankers involved in the sale said. * India's HPCL-Mittal Pipelines is raising 10 billion rupees ($179.36 million) via a 10-year bond with staggered maturities at the end of the eighth, ninth and tenth year, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday. The firm will issue secured bonds with a 4 percent coupon and a premium on maturity of 10.75 percent. * Essar Projects India Ltd has raised a 30.65 billion rupees ($554 million) one-year revolving credit facility. The facility is split into a 6.15 billion rupees tranche and a 24.5 billion rupees tranche. * Tube Investments of India has priced a 1.5 billion rupees ($26.8 million) deal at 10.05 percent. The bonds, rated AA by Crisil, will have a staggered maturity over four and five years. Citigroup is the arranger. (IFR) * India's Dewan Housing is planning to raise 3.5 billion rupees ($62.7 million) via bonds with a terminal maturity of seven years, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion Indian rupees ($90.11 million) via three-year bonds at 9.60 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. * State-run Power Finance Corp is looking to raise around 30 billion rupees ($538 million) from a multi-tranche sale. A final decision on the structure is likely to be taken on Thursday, after which RFQs may be sent to arrangers for bidding. (IFR) * Gujarat State Petroleum Corp is exploring a debut in the rupee bond market with an 10 billion rupees ($180 mln) sale. The company met with banks last week on the potential sale and a RFQ is expected to be sent to half a dozen banks soon. (IFR) * State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company is planning to tread on a road less travelled with a rare 25- to 30-year dollar bond debut. (IFR) * India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($35.96 million) via two-year bonds at 9.43 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. * India's Welspun Corp Ltd plan to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($71.92 million) via bonds to repay debt, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. * Steel Authority of India is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($89.90 million) in commercial papers, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription. **-Final book not yet compiled. LT2-Lower Tier II bonds UT2-Upper Tier II bonds T1- Perpetual Tier I # semi-annualised coupon NCD - Non-convertible debentures