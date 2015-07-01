China April exports, imports rise less than expected
Beijing China's exports and imports rose in April but missed analysts' expectations, as domestic and foreign demand faltered and commodity prices fell.
NEW DELHI India will provide a roadmap for ending corporate tax exemptions in next 45 days, Revenue Secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday, as part of a plan to lower the tax rate to 25 percent in four years.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while presenting his annual budget in February, had announced that the government would gradually pare corporate tax by 5 percent during the next four years from 30 percent and roll back various tax exemptions.
NEW DELHI India's most influential government think-tank has recommended lowering taxes and interest rates for loans on electric vehicles, while capping sales of conventional cars, signalling a dramatic shift in policy in one of the world's fastest growing auto markets.