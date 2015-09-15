MUMBAI, Sept 15 India's markets regulator has
asked fund managers to provide extensive details on corporate
debt investments, amid growing concern over their ability to
sell bonds into an immature secondary market, two people
familiar with the matter said.
Most fund houses investing in India hold corporate debt
until maturity, but, with the secondary debt market still
shallow, complications can arise if they face an unexpected
hitch and sudden redemption requests.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India wrote to fund
managers after JP Morgan's Indian asset management unit in late
August restricted redemptions from two of its debt funds. Both
funds suffered significant mark-to-market losses when auto parts
maker Amtek Auto Ltd's debt was downgraded by rating
agencies.
"SEBI is worried about a similar situation affecting a large
number of funds and wants to take some pre-emptive action," said
one of the people knowledgeable about the regulator's action.
The regulator has asked funds for details that include the
rationale for the purchase, and assessments of a credit
downgrade risk, the person said.
SEBI was not immediately available to comment.
The same person, citing discussions with the regulator, said
SEBI could also revise guidelines on mark-to-market valuations
for funds.
Both of the people familiar with SEBI's moves declined to be
identified as the communication from the regulator is private.
SEBI had already asked fund houses to provide details of
their exposure to bonds issued by heavily indebted companies,
including Amtek as well as steel company Jindal Power and Steel
, whose debt was recently downgraded.
Given the lack of secondary trading in India, fund
management firms value their portfolios based on data provided
by domestic ratings agencies ICRA and CRISIL. This means a
downgrade from either can immediately dent the value of debt
holdings.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Richard Borsuk)