GRAPHIC: Bond issuances: link.reuters.com/dad24w
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 18 Indian corporate bond issuance this
year looks set to surpass 2013 and 2014 as expensive bank loans
force companies seeking funding to try their luck in capital
markets. So far, they haven't been disappointed.
Indian firms have raised 335.9 billion rupees ($5.40
billion) via short- and long-term corporate debt in a little
over a month and a half this year, well on their way to matching
the total of 2.3 trillion rupees raised in each of the previous
two years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bank loans are relatively expensive even after the Reserve
Bank of India reduced its key policy rate last month to 7.75
percent from 8.00 percent. Only three out of 45 domestic
commercial banks have lowered rates, with most arguing they
cannot cut costs for borrowers as they are facing tight cash
conditions. The central bank is loath to inject more funds into
the overnight money market, saying it is providing sufficient
funding, and that banks are simply not managing their cash well.
The average base rate of 10.25 percent at state-run banks is
100-150 basis points higher than the Reuters 10-year benchmark
corporate bond rate, which has fallen to 8.33
percent from 8.58 percent at the end of last year. Yields have
dropped on a fall in inflation, expectations of more RBI cuts
and a surge in buying from foreign investors. "The current
spread between corporate bond yields and base rates is the
maximum in at least the last few years," said Sandeep Bagla,
associate director at Trust Group, a brokerage and wealth
management company.
The low yields have attracted new - and rare - issuers,
which further bodes well for issuance this year. Among them in
recent months have been Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd,
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and Nuclear Power Corp of
India Ltd.
($1 = 62.2450 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Ryan Woo)