MUMBAI May 24 The following list contains
details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest
announced details is attached at the bottom.
LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS
---------------------
* Reliance Infrastructure Ltd plans to raise 3
billion rupees ($53.9 million) via dual tranche bonds.
* LIC Housing Finance plans to raise 5 billion rupees
($90.44 million) in five-year bonds at 8.34 percent.
* Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) is
planning to raise up to 7 billion rupees ($127.03 million) in
five-year bonds.
* Rural Electrification Corp Ltd is planning to raise
at least 5 billion rupees ($90.74 million) in 10-year unsecured
subordinate debt.
* State-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd plans to
raise up to 19.95 billion rupees ($364 million) through a bond
sale in June. [ID: nL3N0E126P]
* National Housing Bank has invited bids on Monday
to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.23 million) via 60-month
bonds.
* Larsen & Toubro is planning to raise 1 billion
rupees in 10-year inflation-linked bonds at 1.65 percent over
wholesale price inflation.
* Vizag General Cargo has priced an INR3bn (USD55.3m) 3-year
debut bond sale at 9 percent. Rated AA+ by Crisil, the bonds
have a put/call option at the end of two years.
* State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has
called bids for a dual tranche 5 billion rupees (bond sale.
* Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans
to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($55.17 million) via two
separate bond deals.
* Reliance Utilities and Power has priced a 20 billion rupee
10-year secured bond sale at 8.95 percent via sole arranger Yes
Bank.
* India's National Housing Bank has invited bids on
Friday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.17 million) via
bonds.
* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest
mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees
through 18-month zero coupon bonds that will yield 9.05 percent
at maturity.
* Housing Development Finance plans to raise at least 2
billion rupees ($36.74 million) through five-year bonds at 9.05
percent.
* India's L&T Shipbuilding has finalised terms for its
1.5-billion-rupee ($27.60 million) bond sale and has picked
Kotak Mahindra Bank as the arranger.
* Mahindra Lifespaces plans to raise 5 billion
rupees ($92.09 million) through a triple tranche bond at 10.78
percent.
* National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)
plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via
three-year bonds at 8.80 percent.
* Torrent Power Ltd plans to raise 3 billion rupees
($55.25 million) through 10-year bonds paying a semi-annual
coupon of 10.10 percent.
* Indian Railway Finance Corp, the financing arm of
Indian Railways, has invited quotes to raise at least 5 billion
rupees ($92.04 million) through 10-year bonds.
* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest
mortgage lender, plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($92.04
million) through 15-month bonds at 9.09 percent.
* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest
mortgage lender, plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.89
million) through 23-month bonds at 9.18 percent.
* India's Tata Motors is planning to raise 3 billion
rupees ($55.13 million) through 26-month bonds at 9.15 percent.
* SIDBI is planning to raise 3.5 billion rupees ($64.32
million) via three-year bonds at 8.84 percent. The bonds have a
put/call option at the end of one year and one day.
* India's Food Corporation of India has fixed coupons to raise
50 billion rupees ($922.42 million) through dual tranche bonds.
* ICICI Bank Ltd, India's No. 2 lender, raised 11
billion rupees ($203.53 million) through a 63-month bond sale at
9 percent.
* HDB Financial Services is planning to raise 1.5 billion
rupees ($27.75 million) through a 10-year subordinate debt sale.
* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest
mortgage lender, is planning to raise 2 billion rupees ($36.83
million) through 10-year bonds at 8.95 percent.
* India's Sterlite Industries plans to raise 25
billion rupees ($460.32 million) through a bond issue at 9.10
percent.
----------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
*-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription.
**-Final book not yet compiled.
LT2-Lower Tier II bonds
UT2-Upper Tier II bonds
T1- Perpetual Tier I
# semi-annualised coupon
NCD - Non-convertible debentures
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)