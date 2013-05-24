MUMBAI May 24 The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest announced details is attached at the bottom.

LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS

--------------------- * Reliance Infrastructure Ltd plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($53.9 million) via dual tranche bonds.

* LIC Housing Finance plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.44 million) in five-year bonds at 8.34 percent.

* Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) is planning to raise up to 7 billion rupees ($127.03 million) in five-year bonds. * Rural Electrification Corp Ltd is planning to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($90.74 million) in 10-year unsecured subordinate debt. * State-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd plans to raise up to 19.95 billion rupees ($364 million) through a bond sale in June. [ID: nL3N0E126P] * National Housing Bank has invited bids on Monday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.23 million) via 60-month bonds. * Larsen & Toubro is planning to raise 1 billion rupees in 10-year inflation-linked bonds at 1.65 percent over wholesale price inflation. * Vizag General Cargo has priced an INR3bn (USD55.3m) 3-year debut bond sale at 9 percent. Rated AA+ by Crisil, the bonds have a put/call option at the end of two years. * State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has called bids for a dual tranche 5 billion rupees (bond sale.

* Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($55.17 million) via two separate bond deals. * Reliance Utilities and Power has priced a 20 billion rupee 10-year secured bond sale at 8.95 percent via sole arranger Yes Bank. * India's National Housing Bank has invited bids on Friday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.17 million) via bonds. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees through 18-month zero coupon bonds that will yield 9.05 percent at maturity. * Housing Development Finance plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.74 million) through five-year bonds at 9.05 percent. * India's L&T Shipbuilding has finalised terms for its 1.5-billion-rupee ($27.60 million) bond sale and has picked Kotak Mahindra Bank as the arranger. * Mahindra Lifespaces plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($92.09 million) through a triple tranche bond at 10.78 percent. * National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via three-year bonds at 8.80 percent. * Torrent Power Ltd plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.25 million) through 10-year bonds paying a semi-annual coupon of 10.10 percent. * Indian Railway Finance Corp, the financing arm of Indian Railways, has invited quotes to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($92.04 million) through 10-year bonds. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($92.04 million) through 15-month bonds at 9.09 percent. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.89 million) through 23-month bonds at 9.18 percent. * India's Tata Motors is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.13 million) through 26-month bonds at 9.15 percent. * SIDBI is planning to raise 3.5 billion rupees ($64.32 million) via three-year bonds at 8.84 percent. The bonds have a put/call option at the end of one year and one day. * India's Food Corporation of India has fixed coupons to raise 50 billion rupees ($922.42 million) through dual tranche bonds. * ICICI Bank Ltd, India's No. 2 lender, raised 11 billion rupees ($203.53 million) through a 63-month bond sale at 9 percent. * HDB Financial Services is planning to raise 1.5 billion rupees ($27.75 million) through a 10-year subordinate debt sale. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise 2 billion rupees ($36.83 million) through 10-year bonds at 8.95 percent. * India's Sterlite Industries plans to raise 25 billion rupees ($460.32 million) through a bond issue at 9.10 percent.

---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------

*-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription.

**-Final book not yet compiled.

LT2-Lower Tier II bonds

UT2-Upper Tier II bonds

T1- Perpetual Tier I

# semi-annualised coupon

NCD - Non-convertible debentures

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)