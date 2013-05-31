MUMBAI May 31 The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest announced details is attached at the bottom.

LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS

---------------------

* Power Finance Corp Ltd is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($26.67 million) through an issue of 10-year subordinated tier II bonds.

* Fullerton India Credit Co Ltd plans to raise up to 750 million rupees ($13.35 million) via five-year bonds at 9.30 percent.

* HPCL-Mittal Energy plans to raise at least 3.25 billion rupees ($58.1 million) through three-year, zero-coupon bonds at a yield to maturity of 9.60 percent.

* Reliance Infrastructure Ltd plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($53.9 million) via dual tranche bonds.

* LIC Housing Finance plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.44 million) in five-year bonds at 8.34 percent.

* Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) is planning to raise up to 7 billion rupees ($127.03 million) in five-year bonds.

* Rural Electrification Corp Ltd is planning to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($90.74 million) in 10-year unsecured subordinate debt.

* State-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd plans to raise up to 19.95 billion rupees ($364 million) through a bond sale in June. [ID: nL3N0E126P]

* National Housing Bank has invited bids on Monday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.23 million) via 60-month bonds.

* Larsen & Toubro is planning to raise 1 billion rupees in 10-year inflation-linked bonds at 1.65 percent over wholesale price inflation.

* Vizag General Cargo has priced an INR3bn (USD55.3m) 3-year debut bond sale at 9 percent. Rated AA+ by Crisil, the bonds have a put/call option at the end of two years.

* State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has called bids for a dual tranche 5 billion rupees (bond sale.

* Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($55.17 million) via two separate bond deals.

* Reliance Utilities and Power has priced a 20 billion rupee 10-year secured bond sale at 8.95 percent via sole arranger Yes Bank.

* India's National Housing Bank has invited bids on Friday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.17 million) via bonds.

* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees through 18-month zero coupon bonds that will yield 9.05 percent at maturity.

* Housing Development Finance plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.74 million) through five-year bonds at 9.05 percent. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------ *-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription. **-Final book not yet compiled. LT2-Lower Tier II bonds UT2-Upper Tier II bonds T1- Perpetual Tier I # semi-annualised coupon NCD - Non-convertible debentures For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)