MUMBAI May 31 The following list contains
details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest
announced details is attached at the bottom.
LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS
---------------------
* Power Finance Corp Ltd is planning to raise at
least 1.5 billion rupees ($26.67 million) through an issue of
10-year subordinated tier II bonds.
* Fullerton India Credit Co Ltd plans to raise up to 750
million rupees ($13.35 million) via five-year bonds at 9.30
percent.
* HPCL-Mittal Energy plans to raise at least 3.25 billion
rupees ($58.1 million) through three-year, zero-coupon bonds at
a yield to maturity of 9.60 percent.
* Reliance Infrastructure Ltd plans to raise 3
billion rupees ($53.9 million) via dual tranche bonds.
* LIC Housing Finance plans to raise 5 billion
rupees ($90.44 million) in five-year bonds at 8.34 percent.
* Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) is
planning to raise up to 7 billion rupees ($127.03 million) in
five-year bonds.
* Rural Electrification Corp Ltd is planning to
raise at least 5 billion rupees ($90.74 million) in 10-year
unsecured subordinate debt.
* State-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd plans
to raise up to 19.95 billion rupees ($364 million) through a
bond sale in June. [ID: nL3N0E126P]
* National Housing Bank has invited bids on
Monday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.23 million) via
60-month bonds.
* Larsen & Toubro is planning to raise 1 billion
rupees in 10-year inflation-linked bonds at 1.65 percent over
wholesale price inflation.
* Vizag General Cargo has priced an INR3bn (USD55.3m)
3-year debut bond sale at 9 percent. Rated AA+ by Crisil, the
bonds have a put/call option at the end of two years.
* State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has
called bids for a dual tranche 5 billion rupees (bond sale.
* Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group,
plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($55.17 million) via
two separate bond deals.
* Reliance Utilities and Power has priced a 20 billion rupee
10-year secured bond sale at 8.95 percent via sole arranger Yes
Bank.
* India's National Housing Bank has invited bids
on Friday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.17 million) via
bonds.
* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's
biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 1.5 billion
rupees through 18-month zero coupon bonds that will yield 9.05
percent at maturity.
* Housing Development Finance plans to raise at least 2
billion rupees ($36.74 million) through five-year bonds at 9.05
percent.
----------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
*-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription.
**-Final book not yet compiled.
LT2-Lower Tier II bonds
UT2-Upper Tier II bonds
T1- Perpetual Tier I
# semi-annualised coupon
NCD - Non-convertible debentures
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)