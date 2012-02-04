NEW DELHI Feb 4 India's beleaguered
government won some rare relief on Saturday when a court threw
out a corruption case against one its top ministers ahead of
crucial state elections next week.
The court dismissed a petition accusing Home Minister
Palaniappan Chidambaram of signing off on the sale of telecoms
licenses at below-market prices that may have cost the
government up to $36 billion in lost revenues.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Congress party, struggling
against repeated accusations of graft and incompetence, faces
elections starting next week in a key northern state that was
once its stronghold and whose voters could set the tone for 2014
national polls.
The latest ruling can still be challenged in a higher
court.
The accusations against Chidambaram relate to his position
as finance minister in 2008 at the time of the
corruption-tainted telecoms bidding.
It is the biggest of several scandals to have emerged during
Singh's second term, denting India's image as an investment
destination and heightening concerns over policy when Asia's
third largest economy is slowing.
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered 122 telecoms licences
issued under that 2008 sale be revoked.
Two ministers, including former telecoms minister Andimuthu
Raja who presided over the 2008 grant process, have resigned.
Raja is in jail awaiting trial.
Saturday's court ruling also removes one major political
weapon from the opposition which has been unrelenting in its
attacks on the government over corruption. For most of last
year, opposition parties have repeatedly blocked policy going
through parliament.
A major next test will be the 2012\13 budget for which the
government is hoping to get parliamentary approval in mid-March.
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty, Writing by Krittivas Mukherjee,
Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)