NEW DELHI Dec 26 The Gandhi dynasty that
has ruled India for most of the 64 years since independence has
kept the world's largest democracy in poverty, leaders of a
protest movement said on Monday as they prepared renewed rallies
to target the government on corruption.
A three-day fast led by 74-year-old activist Anna Hazare and
a plan for thousands of people to picket the home of Congress
party leader Sonia Gandhi on New Years Eve will be a test of
strength for the anti-corruption movement that forced a
government U-turn in the summer.
"India was not destined to be a poor country, India was
destined to be a developed country but corruption has kept it
poor," said Kiran Bedi, a member of Hazare's inner circle.
"Who has exercised corruption? The party in power, and the
party in power for the majority of the years has been the
Congress party and in the Congress party, the Gandhi family."
India's fast-growing economy is Asia's third largest but
many of the country's 1.2 billion people suffer from inadequate
nutrition and have no electricity.
Hazare plans to begin his hunger strike in Mumbai on
Tuesday. Almost 100,000 people have signed up online to express
support for a the three-day "fill the jails" protest picketing
politicians homes and courting arrest.
A fast led by Hazare in August brought tens of thousands of
people onto the streets. After initially arresting him and
dismissing him as an anarchist, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
government caved in to his demands to quickly pass a tougher
version of anti-graft legislation first proposed decades ago.
The protests also triggering an ongoing debate about the
nature of India's democracy.
Hazare's supporters say voting in elections must be
supplemented by direct pressure on politicians, while
traditional parties say the protests risk "mobocracy."
"If hundreds of thousands of people coming onto the street
can't get their government to hear their voices, there is
something seriously wrong with the way our democracy is being
implemented," close Hazare aide Arvind Kejriwal told Reuters.
Corruption scandals have tainted Singh's second term, with a
multi-billion dollar telecoms scam landing a former minister and
other senior officials in jail.
The focus on the Gandhi family drew criticism from the
ruling Congress party, which accused the protesters of being a
front for the opposition.
Hazare and his aides have turned their fire on Sonia Gandhi
and her son Rahul ahead of five state elections in the next two
months, accusing the family of amassing too much power and
watering down a bill in parliament for a powerful ombudsman to
tackle graft.
The protesters are pressuring parliament to bring the
federal police force under the remit of the ombudsman, along
with other demands.
Parliament is due to debate the bill on Tuesday.
"There are one or two people in the ruling party who run the
government and run the parliament," this is not democracy,
Kejriwal said.
Three of India's prime ministers since the end of colonial
rule in 1947 have come from the family.
Sonia Gandhi is widely considered to be at least as powerful
as Singh in the current government, and her son is being groomed
to lead the country in the future.
The Gandhis enjoy almost regal status, and direct criticism
of them is rare outside of political campaigns.
Rahul Gandhi is now running the party's campaign ahead of an
election in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, in
February.
Hazare threatens to campaign against Congress in Uttar
Pradesh and four other state elections to be held in the next
two months that will serve as a barometer of the government's
support half way through its term.
"The entire movement has raised very serious and fundamental
issues about India's democracy," Kejriwal said.
"Is it really by the people, of the people, for the people,
or by the party high command, of the party high command, for the
party high command?"
(Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel; Additional reporting by Annie
Banerji; Editing by Ted Kerr)