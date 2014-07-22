By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, July 22 India has ordered an
investigation into doctors and laboratories suspected of
offering kickbacks for referring patients for medical tests,
following a sting operation by a TV news channel.
Hindi news channel News Nation TV showed laboratories in the
national capital offering commissions as high as 50 percent to
doctors who referred patients to their diagnostic centres.
The diagnostic market is the fastest growing segment of
India's $74 billion healthcare industry, according to
consultancy PwC, with the segment forecast to grow to $17
billion by 2021 from $3.4 billion in 2011.
Newly appointed Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has vowed to
clean up the health system, which he says is riddled with
corruption, a problem that pervades public life in India.
India was ranked 94th in a list of 177 countries on
Transparency International's 2013 global corruption index, lower
than China, South Africa and Brazil.
Officials at one laboratory visited by News Nation's
undercover reporters said they had kickback arrangements with
10,000 doctors, with monthly payments running into tens of
thousands of rupees for some neurosurgeons who prescribe
expensive tests.(bit.ly/Ul7PBD)
"Nation shamed by sting operation on doctors taking
commission for referring tests. Have ordered high level probe.
Ethics need of the hour," Vardhan wrote on his Twitter account
late on Monday.
"Doctors should treat News Nation TV expose on
commissions/kickback as a wake up call," he wrote.
In the last few weeks, leading doctors and advocacy groups
in India have teamed up to try to eradicate corruption from the
industry, forming anti-graft panels at hospitals and writing
open letters to Vardhan.
"You can't make a difference in one day," said Balram
Bhargava, a doctor who is forming a 'Society for Less
Investigative Medicine' at the All India Institute of Medical
Sciences. "It has to be a gradual process."
The anti-corruption debate gained momentum in India after
Australian doctor David Berger wrote a column in May describing
his encounters with corruption at a charitable hospital in the
Himalayas.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalral; Editing by Krista Mahr and Nick
Macfie)