By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, July 22 India's health minister
called for tougher laws on Tuesday after a media report alleged
that laboratories had offered kickbacks to doctors who referred
patients to their diagnostic centres.
Harsh Vardhan has lashed out several times in recent days
against bribery in the $74 billion healthcare sector, signalling
that the new government will make tackling the corruption that
blighted the outgoing administration a priority.
An undercover investigation by Hindi news channel News
Nation that ran on Monday showed footage purportedly of reputed
private laboratories offering commissions as high as 50 percent
to doctors who referred patients to their diagnostic centres.
Officials at one laboratory visited by the channel's
undercover reporters said they had kickback arrangements with
10,000 doctors, with monthly payments running into tens of
thousands of rupees for some doctors. (bit.ly/Ul7PBD)
Himself a doctor with a reputation for probity, Vardhan last
week called the country's drug approval agency a "snake pit of
vested interests."
Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, he said a panel of
doctors and lawyers would advise on changes to the law
specifically to prohibit kickbacks.
With about 40,000 laboratories in India, the diagnostic
market is the fastest growing segment of India's healthcare
industry, according to PwC, with the segment forecast to grow to
$17 billion by 2021 from $3.4 billion in 2011.
Vardhan ordered an inquiry into News Nation's findings and
asked the TV channel to submit a copy of the sting operation. He
also directed the Medical Council of India to hold an emergency
meeting of its ethics committee.
"A GRADUAL PROCESS"
Private players, including listed companies, dominate the
healthcare system, while government hospitals remain overcrowded
and lack the resources to cater to growing demand.
Laboratories are mainly run by Indian firms, with foreign
players such as Roche, Abbott and
General Electric also selling diagnostic equipment in the
country.
"Some individuals who are indulging in such unethical
conduct should be identified and disqualified," Vardhan said in
parliament, referring to the programme's revelations.
Unethical practices such as doctors receiving extra payments
for referring patients to a particular test centre or receiving
gifts from companies for prescribing their drugs are common in
India, doctors say.
"The laissez-faire spirit that dominates this business in
India works to the disadvantage of the consumer and needs
correction," Vardhan said.
In the last few weeks, leading doctors and advocacy groups
in India have teamed up to try to eradicate corruption from the
healthcare system, forming anti-graft panels at hospitals and
writing open letters to Vardhan.
"You can't make a difference in one day," said Balram
Bhargava, a doctor who is forming a 'Society for Less
Investigative Medicine' at the All India Institute of Medical
Sciences. "It has to be a gradual process."
The anti-corruption debate gained momentum in India after
Australian doctor David Berger wrote a column in May describing
his encounters with corruption at a charitable hospital in the
Himalayas.
Amit Mookim, head of healthcare at consultants KPMG India,
welcomed Vardhan's intiatives.
"Like in all markets it will go a long way to building trust
and transparency in the sector," he said.
"In our experience, across markets in the world, corruption
in healthcare exists and is a function of the maturity of the
industry. In the long run it will only benefit all businesses."
