MUMBAI Feb 2 Mobbed by cameramen and with
two fingers raised in a victory salute, Subramanian Swamy stood
before India's Supreme Court on Thursday, flushed with the
vindication of an unrelenting legal campaign aimed at the
country's most powerful politicians.
A publicity-hungry former minister and disgraced Harvard
professor who is exalted by his Hindu nationalist followers as a
crusading hero, Swamy has waged a decades-long war against the
ruling Congress party and the Nehru-Gandhi family at its heart.
India's top court ruled earlier on Thursday that telecoms
licenses won during a scam-tainted bidding process that may have
cost the government up to $36 billion in lost revenues should be
cancelled.
"This is a collective failure of the government of India,"
declared Swamy, who was a petitioner in the case.
Swamy's fight is a political one. Amid the embarrassment for
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government, which oversaw the
sale of the licences at below-market prices, the 72-year-old
eyed his next target.
"I will prove that Mr Chidambaram is a crook," he told a
throng of reporters, cheered by the court's order that a lower
court should investigate Home Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram.
Swamy accuses Chidambaram of signing off on the telecoms
deal when he was finance minister. Chidambaram denies
wrongdoing.
Swamy has been here before. Spurred by his arguments, in
February 2011 the court ordered federal investigators to look
into the 2G scam, named after the type of mobile licenses
involved, and last month accepted his petition that the role of
the Prime Minister's Office in the process should be examined.
While self-styled Gandhian Anna Hazare staged hunger strikes
that roused public opinion against the scandal-plagued
government last year, Swamy toiled in legal chambers, writing
hundreds of letters and petitions, relentlessly shining a
spotlight on an affair the government would rather forget.
A celebrated economist and noted foreign policy expert,
Swamy is perhaps best known as a pedlar of conspiracy theories
that range from the sublime to the ridiculous.
His claims, which mostly centre on Italian-born Congress
party President Sonia Gandhi, include allegations that Gandhi is
often spirited away by "dubious Arab" businessmen to Dubai,
where she is hosted by agencies of countries "hostile to India".
"UNREALISTIC IDEAS"
Swamy is president of the Janata Party, which was born of a
political uprising against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's
1975-77 state of emergency and crushed her in elections to form
the first post-independence government not led by Congress.
A trail-blazing economist with a PhD from Harvard, Swamy saw
his radical policy proposals discredited by Indira Gandhi, who
reportedly described him as a "Santa Claus with unrealistic
ideas" and expelled him from the Indian Institute of Technology.
Elected to parliament five times from 1974 to 1999, Swamy
fled to the United States during the emergency rule, only to
flout an arrest warrant against him to attend a parliamentary
session in New Delhi, cementing his name in opposition folklore.
Swamy served as minister of commerce and industry in the
early 1990s, and was a member of the country's Planning
Commission that would pen the blueprints for India's economic
liberalisation.
In his 2G campaign, which began with letters to Prime
Minister Singh in 2008, Swamy has been supported by advocate and
social activist Prashant Bhushan, who is also a key member of
hunger-striking Hazare's anti-corruption movement.
A prolific Tweeter, Swamy has close to 50,000 followers on
the social media website. The undisputed king of India's
right-wing blogosphere, his rumination on the alleged mental
illnesses of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia's son and the Congress
heir-apparent, spread like wildfire.
His outspoken views, however, have not been without
consequence.
Harvard stripped Swamy of his teaching duties last December
after he wrote an opinion piece that called for the destruction
of mosques and the disenfranchising of non-Hindus.
"Swamy's op-ed clearly crosses the line by demonising an
entire religious community and calling for violence against
their sacred places," Professor Diana L. Eck told the Harvard
Crimson newspaper.
The Janata Party, a far cry from its heyday in 1977 where it
secured 43 percent of the national electorate, retains minor
support, mainly in India's south.
(Editing by John Chalmers and Robert Birsel)