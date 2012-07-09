MUMBAI, July 9 Area under cotton in India, the world's second-biggest producer, is likely to fall in 2012/13 from last year, Textile Commissioner A.B. Joshi told reporters on Monday, as other competing crops like soybeans gave farmers better returns.

The sowing of the fibre crop has started and in some areas poor rainfall affected the pace of sowing, Joshi said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)