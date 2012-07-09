(Adds quote, background)

MUMBAI, July 9 Cotton cultivation in India, the world's second-biggest producer, is likely to fall in 2012/13 from last year, as farmers switch to competing crops like soybeans for better returns, a senior government official said.

The sowing of the fibre crop has started, but poor rainfall has slowed the pace in some areas, Textile Commissioner A.B. Joshi told reporters on Monday. His office provides data on fibre output, consumption and surplus available for shipments to the government.

Any drop in output in 2012/13 will cut exports during the season, traders said.

The country has so far received 25 percent lower rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1, weather department data showed.

Cotton acreage has been rising for the last four years, touching a high of 12.2 million hectares last year, up from 9.4 million hectares in 2008/09, as farmers increased cultivation of genetically modified BT cotton which gives better returns.

Currently, cotton prices in India are hovering around 34,000 rupees per candy (about 356 kg each) compared to the record high of 61,700 rupees hit in March 2011. However, during the same period, the price of soybean nearly doubled, encouraging cotton farmers to shift.

"The area (under cultivation) might be lower as farmers are not inclined to grow cotton as prices are not good," Joshi said.

In 2011/12, India harvested 34.7 million bales of 170 kg each.

Due to the bumper harvest of 2011/12, traders believe India's cotton exports will hit an all-time high of 13.5 million bales in the current marketing year that ends in September 2012.

At 1039 GMT, the U.S. benchmark cotton on the InterContinental Exchange was trading up 0.91 percent at 71.26 cents per lb. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)