MUMBAI Dec 12 Cotton arrivals in India's spot markets till Dec. 11 in the 2011/12 season fell 25.5 percent on year to 6.2 million bales of 170 kg each, state-run Cotton Corp of India said on Monday on its website.

In the year-ago period, the arrivals stood at 8.3 million bales, according to the website.

The Indian cotton year runs from October to September. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)