MUMBAI Dec 20 Cotton arrivals in Indian spot markets till Dec. 18 in the 2011/12 season fell 26.4 percent on year to 7.363 million bales of 170 kg each, the state-run Cotton Corp of India said on Tuesday on its website.

In the year-ago period arrivals stood at 10 million bales, according to the website. The Indian cotton year runs from October to September.

Arrivals were low as farmers in Maharashtra, the second biggest producing state, were holding back produce expecting the government to raise the support price for the fibre crop, Pradeep Jain, a trader based in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, said.

In Maharashtra arrivals nearly halved on year during the period, data showed. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)