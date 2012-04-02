MUMBAI, April 2 Cotton arrivals from the new crop in India, the world's second-largest producer of the fibre, fell 8.7 percent in the current season that began in October, the Cotton Corp of India said on Monday.

Arrivals until April 1 fell to 26 million bales of 170 kg each, down from 28.49 million bales a year earlier, the state-run procurement agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)