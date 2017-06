MUMBAI Oct 30 Cotton arrivals from the new crop in India, the world's second-largest producer of the fibre, have fallen 33 percent in the current season that began in October, the Cotton Corp of India said on Tuesday.

Arrivals until Oct. 28 fell to 869,000 bales of 170 kg each, down from 1.3 million bales a year earlier, the state-run procurement agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)