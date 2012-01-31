MUMBAI Jan 31 Cotton arrivals from the new crop in India have dropped 14.1 percent, the Cotton Corporation of India said on Tuesday, with many farmers in a key producing state holding back supplies on expectations the government will raise support prices.

Arrivals since the season began on Oct. 1 to Jan. 29 fell to 16.62 million bales of 170 kg each, the state-run procurement agency said, down from 19.35 million bales a year earlier.

Farmers in the western state of Maharashtra, the country's second largest producer, are hoping the government will step in to support prices after they almost halved since last March while costs of seeds, fertilisers and fuel rose. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)