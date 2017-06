MUMBAI Feb 22 Cotton arrivals from the new crop in Indian spot markets have dropped 5 percent in the current cotton year until Feb. 20, state-run Cotton Corp of India said on Wednesday on its website.

Arrivals stood at 21.33 million bales of 170 kg each between Oct. 1 and Feb. 20, compared with 22.46 million bales in the year-ago period, it said.

The Indian cotton year runs from October to September. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)