MUMBAI, March 14 Cotton arrivals from the new crop in India fell 6.4 percent in the current season that began in October, the Cotton Corp of India said, as farmers in key states held back their produce expecting the government to increase support prices.

Arrivals until March 11 fell to 23.73 million bales of 170 kg each, down from 25.35 million bales a year earlier, said the state-run procurement agency.

Farmers in the western state of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the country's top two producers, are expecting the government to step in to support the prices which have almost halved in last one year while costs of seeds, fertilisers and fuel rose. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)