MUMBAI Dec 11 Cotton supplies in local spot markets from the new crop in India, the world's second-largest producer of the fibre, have fallen 12.4 percent in the current season that began in October, the Cotton Corp of India said on Tuesday.

Supplies until Dec. 9 fell to 5.1 million bales of 170 kg each, down from 5.8 million bales a year earlier, the state-run procurement agency said in a statement.

Supplies in spot markets are still below expectations as many farmers, who are waiting for better returns, hold back their produce, traders said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)