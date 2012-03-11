(Repeats to additional subscribers)

NEW DELHI, March 11 India has decided to end its export ban on cotton, amid growing political pressure from the ruling party and opposition, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said in a press statement on Sunday.

"A formal order will be made public tomorrow by the Government," he said.

Last Monday, India unexpectedly banned cotton exports to ensure supplies for domestic mills, boosting global prices as the absence of shipments from the world's second-largest producer might tighten a market facing weak demand.

India's farm minister had called for the ban to be lifted, saying he had been kept in the dark about the decision.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by David Hulmes)