NEW DELHI, April 9 India will not allow
additional cotton exports as of now though it could permit
shipments already registered with the government after
revalidating, trade and textile minister Anand Sharma said on
Monday.
"Until further orders, there will not be any fresh
registrations," Sharma told reporters after a panel of ministers
met to review cotton exports from India, the world's
second-largest producer, which banned shipments of the fibre in
March.
India halted new cotton exports after traders shipped record
9.5 million bales of 170 kg each, much higher than a projected 8
million bales, but stepped back from a shock total ban saying it
would review 2.5 million bales already registered but not
shipped.
Around 1 million bales cleared by customs but not yet
shipped at the time of the ban were also allowed.
India's cotton output is expected to hit a record high of 34
million bales in 2011/12.
"The quantities that were registered earlier are still being
scrutinised and revalidated. Whatever quantities get qualified
will be permitted (for exports)," Sharma said, when asked about
the unshipped 2.5 million bales.
Government and trade sources said last month India was
unlikely to allow new cotton exports until July.
India supplies about 13 percent of global cotton exports and
its biggest customer is China, which had criticised the initial
total ban.
Domestic textile mills, which use about 25 million bales of
cotton a year, have lobbied for the export ban on worries over
supply shortages and soaring local prices.
