MUMBAI Aug 2 India, the world's second-largest cotton grower, has allowed the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to export the fibre in the 2012/13 season with certain conditions relaxed, a government statement on Friday said.

The state-run company has already exported 3,000 bales in 2012/13 cotton year.

For a government statement: here

The Indian government, through the CCI and farmers' cooperative NAFED, has bought 2.5-3.0 million bales of cotton in the current crop year to September 2013. CCI has a stock of around 900,000 bales.

India's cotton production is estimated to be 34 million bales in 2012/13. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)