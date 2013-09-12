NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India has deferred a decision on imposing a 10 percent duty on cotton exports, Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tiwari told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Government sources and industry officials earlier said India could impose a 10 percent duty on cotton exports as early as Thursday aiming to boost overseas sales of value-added textiles to take advantage of a weak rupee and reduce the current account deficit. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)