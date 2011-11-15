MUMBAI Nov 15 India's cotton exports in 2011/12 season that begins in October are seen at 8 million bales, said Joint Textile Commissioner B.A Patel.

"There has been some production loss in Andhra Pradesh which has been neutralised by higher production in Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat," said Patel.

The state-run Cotton Advisory Board marginally revised upwards the cotton production for 2011/12 to 35.6 million bales from 35.5 million bales estimated in August. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)