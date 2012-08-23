MUMBAI Aug 23 India's cotton exports are likely
to be 12.7 million bales in the season that began on Oct. 1,
2011, up about 10 percent from an earlier estimate, a senior
government official said on Thursday.
But the country's Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) failed to
issue a forecast for production and exports in the year starting
Oct. 1, 2012 because a drought has made assessing acreage
planted difficult, Textile Commissioner A.B Joshi said.
"We could not arrive at a conclusion on production estimate
for the next season," Joshi told reporters after the CAB
meeting.
India is the world's second-largest exporter of the fibre
after the United States, which shipped around 15 million bales
in its 2011/12 year.
India's cotton output was revised to 35.3 million bales in
2011/12 from 34.7 million bales earlier.
[1 bale = 170 kg]
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)